Who is Maci Bookout's baby father Ryan Edwards on Teen Mom?











Ryan Edwards often appears on Teen Mom OG as Maci Bookout’s baby father, which has released a new season on MTV. So, who is he?

Despite difficulties between Maci and Ryan Edward’s family, they continue to focus on their shared 12-year-old son Bentley.

The reunion last season saw Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney arguing with Jen and Larry, when he told them to put their grandson Bentley first.

Since then, her relationship with Ryan’s parents has been strained, and viewers are wondering who her baby father is as a result.

Who is Ryan Edwards?

Ryan is the father of Maci’s child Bentley.

He was previously engaged to Maci from 2008 to 2010. The couple were due to get married, but split due to Ryan’s indifference to their son.

The 33-year-old, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, moved on to Katheryn Golden after Maci, then Dalis Connell, and Shelby Woods.

The father-of-three then met Mackenzie Edwards.

He is the son of Larry and Jennifer Edwards, who have had difficulties with Maci Bookout on the recent season.

Seen a picture of Maci and Bentley. Where the hell is Ryan? #teenmom — Terrance (@yallknwtt) June 27, 2021

Ryan Edwards’ journey on Teen Mom

Maci’s episode of 16 & Pregnant focuses on the couple’s reaction to Maci’s surprise pregnancy, which saw her take on most of the workload.

Their relationship was strained as a result, which led Maci to end the relationship in the garage of Ryan’s parent’s home.

He then had several other girlfriends, including Shelby. They lived together for two years but split up around the end of season five of the show.

When Maci tells Ryan of her pregnancy with her then-new boyfriend, Taylor, Ryan is shown to be surprised but not upset.

Ryan has been to rehab several times as well as multiple drug-related arrests, and some viewers have accused him of being “high” on episodes.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun in April 2021, the father-of-three maintained that he was sober.

It comes after Taylor McKinney, the husband of Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, accused him of relapsing.

My heart is breaking for Ryan. I hate seeing him this way. #teenmom #teenmomog — 🐈‍⬛🎃 (@Yaaasica) July 18, 2021

Ryan Edward’s job and family

Ryan is now married to Mackenzie Edwards, and is the father of Bentley, Jagger, and Stella Edwards.

He has maintained a co-parenting relationship when it comes to Bentley.

Ryan is now reportedly focusing on his career, and has opened his own fabrication shop, after previously being unemployed.

It is thought that Ryan and his parents have been fired from Teen Mom.

He told The Sun:

I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop. We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.

