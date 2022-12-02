Many Siesta Key fans have been left wondering why Kelsey Owens is no longer a cast member on the show in December 2022.

The MTV show is onto its fifth season in 2022. The Miami Moves season still features many familiar faces including Juliette Porter, Sam Logan, and Brandon Gomes, however, Kelsey is no longer a full-time cast member.

Siesta Key viewers have taken to Twitter to say that they “miss” Kelsey this year. So, let’s find out more about what happened to the MTV star.

Kelsey on Siesta Key

When Siesta Key first dropped on MTV, Kelsey was an original cast member of the show.

She was joined by Garrett Miller, Hannah Starr, Alex Kompothecras, and more cast members who are no longer on the series.

Kelsey was a full-time cast member until season 4. For season 5, she’s back as a guest star on the show.

Why is Kelsey not on Siesta Key?

After many years on Siesta Key, Kelsey said that her time on the show came to an “abrupt” end.

Taking to Instagram in August 2022, Kelsey said:

“Last night I was walking into scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning. It’s mind blowing & truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt. Not even a simple “thank you for sharing the past 5 years of your life with us.” I cried my eyes out then wiped those tears and filmed my last scene the best I could with my head held high…”

She concluded her post: “…Time to strut my way into this next chapter.”

However, Kelsey’s co-star, Juliette, spoke exclusively to People in October 2022 to say that she “wouldn’t say” that Kelsey was “fired.”

Juliette added that Kelsey’s “…allotted amount of episodes was up.”

However, she did admit that she thinks that Kelsey “…should have been told in a different way…”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kelsey for comment.

Where is she now?

Siesta Key fans were keen to see Kelsey star in season 5 episode 5 at Juliette’s fashion show.

Kelsey visits Miami during the episode and fans took to Twitter to say how great it was to see her back on the show, even if only as a guest.

One fan tweeted: “Awwww happy to see my faves @thekelseyowens & @juliettep0rter back as friends again!! Only wish Kelsey still on the show. Miss her.”

Another said: “yay Kelsey is back!!!”

Judging by Kelsey’s Instagram page, she’s been doing a lot of traveling. The last time she was on Siesta Key she was dating Max Strong, and they appear to still be together.

Taking to Instagram on December 1, Kelsey said: “…even though this season didn’t turn out how I expected that doesn’t take away from the fact that this episode was a memorable one…”

