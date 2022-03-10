Siesta Key season 5 cast includes exes Juliette Porter and Sam Logan













The highly anticipated return of Siesta Key is finally upon us. Fans can’t take one more teaser trailer and are desperate for the real thing to air. Following the success of the first four seasons, the reality show is back with a bang for its fifth, we can’t wait to find out all the juicy details of what went down between Sam Logan and Juliette Porter.

As usual, it’s not only Logan and Porter in their relationship, there are a bunch of others who love to get a hand in the drama as they tag along to their whirlwind romance. Juliette and Sam called it quits in 2021 but the new season will finally reveal what broke the power couple apart.

Therefore, the latest season has a whole host of familiar and fresh faces joining the show; let’s discover the 2022 Siesta Key cast.

Siesta Key season 5 cast

Most of the main recurring cast is expected to return for Siesta Key season 5 including:

Juliette Porter

Kelsey Owens

Chloe Trautman

Madisson Hausburg

Garrett Miller

Brandon Gomes

Jordana Barnes

Amanda Miller

Sam Logan

Stephen Colletti

Chloe Trautman will also be introducing her brand new husband Chris Long to Siesta Key. Along with a couple of new cast members who will be revealed when the episodes start to premiere.

Exes Juliette Porter and Sam Logan appear in S5

The Laguna Beach-inspired MTV show first hit screens in July 2017, with Sam Logan and Juliette Porter’s relationship becoming a staple feature of the show. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship back in 2020. However, one year into dating they decided to call it quits and judging by the season 5 trailer, rumours are circulating that cheating was involved.

The latest teaser which was released to the official Siesta Key Twitter account yesterday, 9 March, shows Juliette escaping to Paris and asking Sam the loaded question ‘do you even want to try?.’ There is also talk about Sam’s ‘new girl’ as Juliette and her friends see him sharing pictures with other women on social media. Siesta Key is certainly bringing the heat so tune in to the new season which premieres tonight, 10 March.