MTV’s Siesta Key has wrapped up season 5, and fans are afraid that the hit show may not be renewed for season 6.

The show has been airing on MTV since 2017 and was inspired by MTV’s hit shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. In season 5, the show was rebranded Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

We take a look into the hints the Siesta Key stars have been sharing, and why fans fear that this could well be the end.

Siesta Key stars hint season 6 may not be happening

Taking to Instagram, stars of Siesta Key have posted ‘tribute’ like posts making fans believe this may be the end.

Amanda took to Instagram to share photos a day before the season 5 finale aired of herself and the rest of the cast on the first day of filming.

She wrote: “For the last 5 years these people (& a few more) have become more than friends, they’re my family. It’s been an honor doing this show with them by my side and the memories we’ve all made together are unforgettable & I will be carrying them with me forever.”

Fans rushed to the comments of Amanda’s post hoping it wasn’t the end of the show altogether. One wrote: “You just saying “finale” makes us all think SERIES FINALE, please tell us it’s not!”

Juliette Porter says she ‘doesn’t know if the show is ending’

Speaking on the rumors on her Instagram story, Juliette said none of the cast knows if the show is ending. She explained how show renewals are all based on ratings, and the cast has no clear-cut idea about the future.

However, shortly after, just like Amanda, Juliette also posted a ton of throwback pictures on her Instagram story from the past 6 years.

In one of the captions to fans, she wrote: “I really love you guys. Thank you for always standing by me and supporting me from afar… you all got me through it all and I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart.”

Fans fear the end of Siesta Key

Siesta Key fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the emotional ending of Siesta Key season 5, and how they hope it’s not the end for good.

One fan tweeted: “Why am I crying at the end of Siesta Key.”

Another fan penned: “@MTV RENEW SIESTA KEY!! I need another season this show has got me through so much it. It can’t end yet! #MTV #SiestaKey”

At the time of writing, MTV has made no official announcement in regards to Siesta Key’s future or season 6.

