Siesta Key is an American reality TV series that follows a group of young adults as they navigate through the ups and downs of love and life in their beach town hometown in Florida.

The season 3 finale, which was a virtual reunion due to the current pandemic situation over in the US, was an emotional rollercoaster (to say the least).

Brandon Gomes, one of the main personalities of the show, actually revealed the biggest piece of information ever: that he is now a father. He announced the news on the reunion show and proceeded before adding confirmation with a photo on his Instagram feed.

Brandon is now a baby daddy

During the emotional reunion, 25-year-old Brandon revealed he had a child: “Ten months ago I hooked up with this girl and she told me recently that I have a kid with her”.

The timeline of events reveals he had actually cheated on co-star and girlfriend Camila Cataneo with the mother of his child. Naturally, Brandon was extremely emotional and said that he was “not really himself”.

The reality TV star also added:

“When it came up and knowing what I was about to put on Camila and knowing what I was stepping into, I completely lost it. My anxiety was out of control”.

Camila herself was at the virtual reunion and she explained that she found out about the fact not only had Brandon been unfaithful to her but that he also had a child through the phone. She said:

“He tells me ‘I had a one night stand and she is telling me that the kid is mine’. I talked to the girl and she tells me that Brandon knew the whole time that she was pregnant and decided to block her when she said she was keeping the baby.”

The mother of the child’s identity has not been revealed.

Brandon owns up to his mistakes

In the reunion, and while bursting into tears, Brandon said: “I’ve made some extremely bad decisions. It’s on me. I m responsible for it.”

When it comes to the child, who we now know is a baby boy called Quincy, Brandon has said:

“I don’t want anyone thinking that I’m not stepping up and I’m not going to be a dad,” he clarified. “That’s not what’s going on. The situation is what it is and I’m dealing with it. I’m going to step up and I’m going to be the best man I possibly can be.”

“I’m not going to hide, I’m not going to run from the kid,” he said. “I’m not going to have a kid and just not know who his dad is,” he added.

Moreover, Brandon also took Instagram stories to further apologise to Camila:

Camila stays silent… ish

Camila has not commented herself on the topic in social media but she has tweeted some not-so-cryptic tweets that we can only assume are aimed at the situation with Brandon.

love is not a reason to tolerate disrespect #siestakey — Camilla Cattaneo (@CamillaCattaneo) August 12, 2020

in the end I would rather be able to say I loved too much than not enough #siestakey — Camilla Cattaneo (@CamillaCattaneo) August 26, 2020