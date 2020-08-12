The love lives of the Siesta Key stars is inevitably a major plot point of the MTV reality show.

Over the past three years, we have followed the relationships and fallouts between the likes of Juliette Porter, Alex Kompo, Brandon Gomez and Maddison Hausberg. But one Siesta Key star’s love life has always been a topic of intrigue.

Kelsey Owens has starred on the show as one of the principle characters since season 1, however Siesta Key fans have held doubts that her relationship was real. Now, with the appearance of Kelsey’s new boyfriend Max Strong on the show, fans’ doubts are seemingly verified.

But who is Max Strong? Find out about the latest Siesta Key recruit here.

Who is Max Strong?

Max Strong is a renowned animal educator and conservationist originally from Louisville, Kentucky. His job involves travelling the world, protecting and observing animals from rare tortoises to big cats. Max travels to different animal sanctuaries to educate as a guest lecturer.

Animals aren’t Max’s only passion, as he previously had a career as a college football player. Max attended the University of Kentucky from 2012 to 2016 and played for the Kentucky Wildcats as their backup kicker.

After graduating with a management and finance degree, Max began work at Indiana’s wildlife reserve, Wildlife in Need. He had volunteered there while at university. He returned to the job in August 2016.

Max Strong’s birthday is on July 2nd, however it is unconfirmed how old he is.

SIESTA KEY : What is the age gap between Ish and Maddison?

Max Strong on Siesta Key

In season 3 episode 21 (Tuesday, August 11th), Max Strong appeared in Siesta Key. This was not lost on his girlfriend Kelsey, who even tweeted about Max’s appearance.

During the episode, Kelsey tweeted: “Damn who’s that hot guy next to me!?” accompanied by the heart-eyed emoji.

The episode featured a belated New Years Eve celebration which was reportedly filmed in Miami, Florida in mid January. Max was spotted next to Kelsey during the countdown, signalling they would kiss each other at midnight. This suggests that Kelsey was not actually back together with Garrett Miller at this point – who she was dating in season 1. It also suggests that the drama between Kelsey, Garrett and Jake Peterson was put on for show. Kelsey and Juliette spent the real New Years Eve in Canada, skiing with Max Strong and his friends.

It is likely that Max does not want to appear in Siesta Key, which may be the reason for his absence from our screens.

READ MORE Siesta Key star Brandon Gomes’s nationality and ethnicity explored

Damn who’s that hot guy next to me!?😍 #SiestaKey — Kelsey (@thekelseyowens) August 12, 2020

Follow Max Strong on Instagram

To find out more about what Max gets up to in his spare time – plus check out his ridiculously envy-inducing travel pics – then you can follow him on Instagram.

Already, Max has over 272,000 followers.

You can find him under the handle @maxstrong.

