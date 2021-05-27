What is Sam Logan's family net worth? Billionaire status of Siesta Key star











Siesta Key on MTV has returned and viewers want to know more about Juliette Porter’s boyfriend Sam Logan.

Juliette was previously in relationships with Alex Kompothecras, who was booted off the show last year, and Robby Hayes. Both relationships featured heavily on Siesta Key, so it hardly comes as a surprise that Sam has been introduced.

But it is less Sam and Juliette’s relationship that viewers are curious about, and more Sam’s wealth.

Sam Logan comes from an incredibly wealthy family, which has led to questions about his net worth and where all the money came from. Find out about the Logan family’s fortune here.

Who is Sam Logan?

Samuel Joseph Logan was born on July 3rd, 1991. This makes him currently 29 years old. He is named after his father Samuel Carlyle Logan and is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. It is unknown exactly what Sam does for a living, but many speculate he lives life as a socialite and ‘trust fund kid’, thanks to his family’s wealth.

Sam and Juliette Porter went public with their relationship back in February 2020, when they both posted a photo of the themselves kissing at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. However, the two had been linked since December 2019.

It was rumoured that Sam and Alex – Juliette’s ex – were good friends, as the two had been spotted together on social media numerous times.

Sam Logan’s family: Net worth

Sam’s mother Elizabeth inherited part ownership of their family company, Scripps Networks. Scripps Networks owned several major cable channels like Food Network, HGTV, DIY Network and the Travel Channel. Scripps was sold to Discovery in 2018 for $14.6 billion, so the Logan family got a pretty good pay from the sale.

Sam Logan is also listed as a 10% owner of the E.W. Scripps Co.

In 2019, E.W. Scripps Co earned a revenue of $1.42 billion. Given that 10% of $1 billion is $100 million, it’s safe to say that Sam Logan’s personal net worth is above $1 million. The Logan family will have a much higher net worth in the multi-millions.

Follow Sam Logan on Instagram

One look at Sam Logan’s Instagram feed makes it pretty clear he lives a million-dollar lifestyle. From jets to private yachts, Sam clearly pulls out all the stops when it comes to living lavishly.

But its not Sam’s enviable lifestyle which has roped him in 179,000 followers, but his genuine and sweet nature. Siesta Key fans have completely fallen for Sam, and he’s clearly the best addition the show has seen in years!

Find him on Instagram @sam_jlo.

