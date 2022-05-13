Siesta Key fans send well wishes after Amanda's dad Dr Miller falls ill













Siesta Key fans are concerned after Amanda Miller revealed her dad, known as Dr Miller, is in ill health. Since she shared the heartbreaking news, fans have been sending the MTV star their well wishes.

Dr Miller quickly became a fan favourite when he featured on Siesta Key, telling Amanda he was proud of her for aspiring to enter the film industry. However, his daughter has since revealed her father is ill.

Viewers took to social media to express how sad they feel and are hopeful they will hear a positive update on his health soon. Amanda hasn’t shared any news about him recently but has been spending a lot of time with him.

Amanda reveals her dad is in poor health

Amanda shared news her dad is ill, with the health scare influencing her to reprioritise her life. Her dad was in his late 50s when she was born and is now in his 80s.

Previously a combat medic in Vietnam, Dr Miller was part of the Admiral Farragut Academy in the Best Drill Cadet in 1956. He has also expressed how being alive during the Vietnam War made him appreciate life.

Amanda also revealed she had to rush her dad to hospital in a “scary” moment, before adding she “has to accept her time with him is not going to be as long as she wants it to be”.

She wants to make sure everything at home is as good as possible, while she’s taking things one day at a time.

Oh no. 😟 We've seen how much Amanda loves her dad. #SiestaKey — K.♡ (@pauldubsley) May 13, 2022

Siesta Key fans send well wishes

After hearing about Dr Miller’s health, fans grew increasingly concerned. Several addressed Amanda on Twitter and Instagram and asked her to send their well wishes to her father.

One viewer wrote: “Amazing Amanda! Sending prayers to your family, hope you’re all doing ok. Nice to hear you open up about your father. I am in a similar situation and have felt so alone. Thank you for being yourself, you’re a sunshine.”

Another said: “Amanda, I’m crying with you girl. Prayers to you and your dad.”

“Congratulations. I hope your dad was there [her graduation]. Hope he’s also doing well,” another fan told Amanda on her latest Instagram post. An entire flurry of people are concerned about Dr Miller and asking for updates.

#SiestaKey ooof watching Amanda talk about her dad has me bawling my eyes out. It’s really hard to watch your parents at the end of life 🙏🙏🙏 — Teri Edelson (@teriedelson) May 13, 2022

Amanda posted on Instagram on May 6th, sharing news about her journey making a senior thesis film at Ringling College coming to an end. Then, on May 12th, the Siesta Key star shared stories of her graduating!

She also revealed on Facebook in early May that her film My Father’s Daughter has been selected by Vero Beach Film Festival, which her mom said she was “so proud of” in the comments.

The MTV star tends to keep photos of her family away from her social media pages. Currently, Amanda is doing her best to spend lots of time with her father, mom and older brother Spencer.

