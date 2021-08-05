Siesta Key: How much is Tate Sweatt's Only Fans and what is on there?











Siesta Key is a hit US reality show following wealthy men and women as they find love, face heartbreak and drunkenly argue with each other… all while on a luxurious island, near mainland Sarasota.

Who is Tate Sweatt?

Tate Sweatt is the boyfriend of Amanda Miller who has appeared on Siesta Key for all four seasons. However, it was not until season 4 that she finally became an official main cast member of the show. Tate was introduced to the show in season 3 as one of Garrett Miller and Will Gray’s old friends.

In the past, Tate has expressed his devotion to his religion even including “Jesus is King” in his Instagram bio, and frequently being pictured with a cross necklace, but during an episode of Siesta Key, Cara Geswelli and Madisson Hausberg revealed that he had an Only Fans account!

Cara and Madisson make a surprising discovery about Amanda’s new man Tate. 👀#SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/klEF6yo75L — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) July 27, 2021

Meet Tate on Instagram

Tate Sweatt is not shy of getting his shirt off on his social media accounts, where he’s mostly pictured topless.

He has over 74k followers and 236 posts to date. He is also famous on Tik Tok with more than 850,000 followers.

Tate Sweatt’s Only Fans

On Instagram, Tate promotes Forge Supplements, which may have lead him down the line of exploring different money-making avenues.

Reality Titbit did some digging and we found Tate’s profile on Only Fans. He currently charges subscribers $10 per month or $21 for a 3-month subscription to get access to his steamy pictures on the platform.

Cara and Madisson revealed to Amanda that they had found his secret account Only Fans to which she responded that she had no idea. Yikes! Amanda then confronted her boyfriend about the nude photos telling Tate: “I don’t want another man that’s gonna lie to me”. He then asked her how he could make up for it and regain her trust, which led to Amanda telling him that it was his job to figure that out.

