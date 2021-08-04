Siesta Key: Who is Sam Logan's ex-girlfriend Brittany Russell?











Siesta Key is a US reality series that follows a group of young wealthy men and women as they experience love, fallouts and heartbreak on a luxurious island, near mainland Sarasota.

It’s actually based on the hit show, ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ which premiered on MTV in 2004.

Who is Sam’s ex Brittany Russell?

Brittany Russell is the ex-girlfriend of Sam Logan, who was a recurring character on season three of Siesta Key. They were together for 10 years.

She is 26 years old and has two dogs called Marshy and Chickpea.

She has 13.4k followers on Instagram and currently lives in Tampa, Florida where she works as a New Home Sales Specialist at Domain Homes.

Brittany is also in a new relationship with the owner of Suncoast Equity Partners, Daniel Paloscio with them both looking very loved up with each other. Recently, they both jetted off to Egypt with their relationship seemingly going from strength to strength.

Sam is now full-time for the fourth season, which is where we learned that he is also in a new relationship. But with who?

Find out below!

Who is Sam’s new girlfriend?

Sam is currently dating Juliette Porter.

Sam and Juliette were in fact friends before they began dating each other, but they decided that they wanted to see if the friendship could progress into something more.

Rumours had circulated that the pair had split up because fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, Juliette confirmed that she and Sam are still very much together.

At times, their relationship has also come under scrutiny from other cast members.

Chloe Trautman was extremely vocal about her concerns regarding the new romance. She was heard at the reunion party saying “the past catches up with all of us”. In the following clip, she also questions their compatibility with one another and comments that Sam never committed to Britanny despite being together for ten years.

Do Chloe and Amanda have a right to be concerned about Juliette's future based on Sam's past relationship? The season finale of #SiestaKey is TOMORROW and it's juicy!

Fans believed that she was referring to Sam’s ex Brittany Russell, as she was also a good friend of Juliette’s.

Rumours suggest that Brittany will play a recurring role in season four.

Cue the drama!

Watch Siesta Key Wednesdays 8/7c on MTV.