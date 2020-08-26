After a dramatic third season, MTV’s Siesta Key has finally drawn to a close.

The network spoiled fans with a back-to-back special on Tuesday, August 25th as they aired the final episode followed by a reunion special. This is the first time the Siesta Key stars have gathered for a reunion, and what a reunion it was!

If you thought this season was dramatic, get a load of what went down in the reunion…

From baby announcements to engagements, each cast member had some pretty significant news to share with their fans. But one thing viewers wanted to know was when the reunion was filmed. Find out about Siesta Key’s reunion here, plus more on how the show was filmed.

Siesta Key season 3

The third season of Siesta Key is the longest of all. With 24 episodes in total – season 2 had just 12 – MTV took a hiatus in the release of the episodes.

Siesta Key season 3 episode 1 was released way back on January 7th, 2020. It then aired weekly until March 10th when it took a break. The second half of the third season (episode 13) kicked off on June 16th and concluded with the final episode and reunion on August 25th.

As season 1 of Siesta Key was filmed in the summer of 2017, with season 2 being filmed in the summer of 2018, it is likely that Siesta Key season 3 started filming last summer. However, the filming took us from the summer of 2019 all the way through to the New Year.

Siesta Key 2020 reunion

The Siesta Key cast gathered virtually with host Jeannie Mai to discuss this seasons antics and update fans on their latest news.

In the reunion, viewers were shocked to learn that 25-year-old Brandon Gomes is now a dad. Brandon broke down in tears during the reunion and revealed that 10 months ago, he hooked up with a girl and she just revealed that he’s the father of her child. Brandon’s now ex-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo had a very different view of Brandon’s story, claiming she had reached out to the girl and learned of Brandon’s bad behaviour.

In more positive news, Madisson Hausberg revealed that Ish had proposed to her shortly after she made the move to Los Angeles. Madisson explained how he proposed: “It was first day that we spent in our house together, I was taking a selfie or something, and I turn around and he’s on one knee and it was perfect.”

When was the Siesta Key reunion filmed?

We know that the reunion was filmed after quarantine, as Jeannie discussed what the cast had been up to over the last few months.

We can work out when the reunion was filmed over Madisson’s news. In the reunion Madisson was already engaged and had moved to Los Angeles. Given that Madisson explained that Ish proposed on the first day in their Los Angeles property, then they must have been engaged months ago.

Ish posted a photo of Madisson in their house to Instagram back on July 30th, 2020. In this photo she’s also wearing the same outfit she wore for the reunion. We’d say it’s likely that the Siesta Key reunion was filmed in July 2020.

