











Cara Geswelli is like marmite – Siesta Key fans either love her brutal honesty or they don’t. Since season 2, MTV viewers have noticed just how much she has grown, but not just in age – in maturity, too.

She joined the reality TV show in 2019, several years after dating a fellow contestant of Siesta Key Alex Kopothecras, who is currently 26 years old. Since her first debut appearance, Cara has stuck around on the show.

Described as “brutally honest” by fans, many are wondering when her birthday is. Plus, the ‘baby voice‘ that she sometimes appears to put on just confuses everyone watching even more. Don’t worry though, we can reveal her age.

Cara Geswelli’s age and birthday

Born in New Jersey on March 14th 1995, Siesta Key star Cara has just turned 27 years old. Growing up, she was a scholar athlete in high school, and played lacrosse during her senior year in Morristown.

Despite only being in her 20s, viewers see how much she has grown since season 2. From apologising to ex Garrett about how she treated him, to going to Kelsey Owen’s house to say sorry, she’s mature enough to admit mistakes.

She has always been brutally honest, even going back to 2016. For Halloween that year, she wrote Alex’s name on her “long list of ex-lovers” for her costume!

Siesta Key fans notice her ‘growth’

Since season 2, it’s clear that Cara has changed, and her mature actions haven’t gone amiss by viewers. She has never been afraid to speak her mind, and now that she has become besties with Jordana, it’s even more clear to see.

Looking through Twitter, several fans have voiced their opinions on her evolution up to season 5. One fan wrote: “This may be the season Cara is my fave #siestakey.”

“Queen Cara back full time?? #SiestaKey“, questioned A happy viewer. While another Siesta Key fan posted online: “I don’t care what y’all say about Cara, she’s my favorite.”

Her upfront personality had one fan react with:

I don’t think Cara is a bad person. Her personality is different and you have to really get to know her. Her personality definitely doesn’t mesh with everyone.

Cara’s growth from season 2 to now is everything #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/s1JMxlCRzP — B♡ (@blbc94) March 18, 2022

The MTV star’s net worth

The star’s net worth is estimated at $100,000 as of May 2021. However, her riches are only expected to increase as her time on Siesta Key continues, especially as Cara has grown up around money.

Her father, Jim, is the president of a jewelry company within Ultimate Trading Corporation in New Jersey. He has patents on gemstone engraving technology, making his net worth half a million.

The Siesta Key star has followed his path and entered the jewelry and watches industry. Her mother, Jill Fortunato, is the sister of Paula Fortunato, who was married to Sumner Redstone, the billionaire CEO of Viacom (owner of MTV).

She is currently a patient coordinator at the New York City-based Dermatology and Laser Group, where she has worked since August 2019, alongside filming for the MTV show.

