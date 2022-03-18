Siesta Key's Jordana pays emotional tribute to little brother Brenden













Jordana Barnes paid an incredibly emotional tribute to her little brother Brenden, who died in an accident. Fans watching Siesta Key were moved to tears when she opened up about what happened.

She created an art show dedicated to his memory during the March 17th episode on MTV, making for an honourable second episode of the new season. Jordana was seen showcasing a butterfly-themed light performance.

Some viewers even noticed that a “symbolic” butterfly flew by while Jordana was talking about her late brother Brenden. We got to know all about his life and what happened to the star’s sibling.

Jordana pays tribute on Siesta Key

Self-taught artist Jordana set up a butterfly art show in memory of her brother Brenden, an episode which she described as “special” and that she hopes people will take a “deeper meaning” from.

Butterflies are a symbolic part of the Siesta Key star’s artistic career, which she covered the event in. Her loved ones and co-stars were invited to the memorable evening, in which they spoke about her brother and paid tribute to him.

Fans everywhere were touched by the emotional scene. A viewer wrote: “I can’t even imagine losing a sibling, that will always be with you. I feel for Jordana and I think it’s great she’s always honoring her brother.”

Hearing Jordana’s story I can relate so much more to her having also lost a brother in an accident #SiestaKey — DJ Baby V (@SavageLibraBaby) March 18, 2022

Who was Brenden Barnes?

From Sarasota, Brenden Edward Barnes was Jordana’s little brother, who died aged 15. He was a Southeast High School student and was close to his sister, who he would often plan his 21st birthday with.

Photos shared by Jordana show him often hanging out with both her and his mom, as well as the rest of their family. He was often taken to events and seen chilling with their dog. He was also a mini golf fanatic and loved PlayStation.

This video shared by the MTV star on YouTube shows Jordana kissing him on the cheek, as well as pictures of him out on the water and cuddling up with a kitten. Brenden appeared to be adventurous, loving and a joker during his life.

The Herald Tribune reported that assistant principal Rosa Larkins Daughtry, of Southeast High School, was especially close to Brenden. She met him at Booker Middle, where she was then a behavior specialist.

She had seen Brenden overcome some early struggles to earn Most Improved Student recognition at the school.

#SiestaKey ooof Jordana talking about her brother she lost has me bawling. I love that we get to see the real Jordana this season. So sad. — Teri Edelson (@teriedelson) March 18, 2022

What happened to him?

Brenden Edward Barnes, 15, died on January 22nd 2011. Survivors include his mother, Rosa Lewis (Michael); father, Robert Barnes; sister, Jordan; grandmother, Carey (Oded Clopet); grandfather, Robert Barnes and uncle, Ben.

He was also survived by uncle Gilberto and his family, aunt Sofia and her family, and extended family and friends. Brenden was in a car accident which reportedly involved a driver, 50, hitting two teenage boys including Brenden.

Brenden was in the westbound bike lane along Whitfield Avenue, Manatee County, at about 10:30pm at night when he was killed, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with a broken leg.

