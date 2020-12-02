Is Taylor Selfridge pregnant? Cory Wharton teases another baby on Instagram!











Is Taylor Selfridge pregnant? Fans are baffled after Taylor’s partner Cory Wharton made a surprising announcement on Instagram.

Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton are popular reality stars and their personal lives are always of interest to their loyal fans.

Taylor rose to fame after her appearance on Teen Mom OG, while her partner Cory also appeared on the MTV series, as well as The Challenge.

The two enjoy a huge follower count on social media and it’s unsurprising that even the slightest tease can leave many of their followers baffled.

For instance, Cory wrote on Instagram that another baby is on the way. Is Taylor pregnant?

Is Taylor Selfridge pregnant?

No, Taylor Selfridge is not pregnant.

Cory took to his Instagram profile on Tuesday (December 1st) and shared a picture with Taylor, alongside their baby, Mila, and Cory’s daughter from his ex Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder.

In the post, he wrote: “Baby #2 is on the way!” followed by a heart emoji and #linkinbio.

However, this is only a joke from Cory after he shared a lengthy interview with Champion Daily. The publication has confirmed that Taylor is not pregnant.

Fans react to the fake news

Unsurprisingly, many fans were baffled over the false baby news and initially thought that Cory and Taylor are going to be parents again. Some of them even congratulated the couple!

However, other people soon realised that the announcement was fake (after reading the nine-page interview) and warned other users.

One person reacted on Twitter: “Why even post fake stories about yourself and your girlfriend.”

Another one said: “It’s clickbait, she’s not pregnant. Cheyenne and Zach on the other hand.”

Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton

Taylor and Cory have had their ups and downs but they’ve come a long way since they first started dating.

They first met while filming on the set of Ex on the Beach in 2017 and got together after that. In 2019, the couple revealed that they were dating again after years of an on-off relationship.

Taylor and Cory welcomed their first child, Mila, in April this year. In the interview with Champion Daily, Cory reassured his fans that he and Taylor are stronger than before. He said:

“Taylor and I are on the best terms and have watched our relationship get even better. One of the best parts about going on The Challenge is the fact that you have time away from each other – and by that I mean that you actually have time to miss one another.

“With the coronavirus pandemic, every couple is more or less spending 24/7 around each other. So, for any couple, it’s hard to say you miss your partner right now… but with the time away, I missed Taylor immensely and she missed me the same.”

