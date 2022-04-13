Teen Mom 2: Are Ashley and Bar still together in 2022?













Ashley and Bar are known for their rocky relationship on Teen Mom 2. The hit MTV show follows the lives of a selection of the girls from season two of 16 and Pregnant.

One of the cast members is Ashley Jones, who features on the show with her boyfriend Bar and daughter Holly. As the pair have had many ups and downs, some are questioning if they are still together. This article explores the rumours, along with the difficulites they faced together before Teen Mom.

Are Ashley and Bar together?

As of April 2022, Reality Titbit can confirm that Ashley and Bar are still going strong. Although they are going through a rough patch on the latest episodes of Teen Mom 2, Bar posted a photo with her on his Instagram with the caption: “Last night my lady and I attended the Queens Ball…. And might I say we had a staggering time.”

Fans of Ashley and Bar were quick to comment on the post, complimenting them on how well they go together. One fan commented: “yous are the cutest couple like”, Another said: “You guys look absolutely beautiful.”

It seems that things have been going well for the pair for a while, as last week Ashley shared a photo cosying up to Bar in the snow.

Ashley and Bar were homeless before Teen Mom

As with everything, you never know what goes on behind closed doors, or what people really went through before they became famous. This is one thing for certain with Ashley and Bar, as Ashley revealed on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast that herself and Bar were homeless before their appearance on the show.

She told Kailyn:

“You know what, people don’t understand Bar and I but Bar and I have been homeless together – we’ve been through so much together that we are just trying to make it work.”

“We both grew up without biological fathers, so that’s why – even though we go through so much crazy stuff – we push to give our daughter something better.”

Ashley also explained that when she fell pregnant with Holly, they were living in a trap house with no running water or heating, and when she was at her lowest of lows Bar was always by her side.

Keep up with Ashley and Bar on Instagram

If you want to keep up with Ashley and Bar’s relationship outside of Teen Mom 2, you’ve come to the right place. Ashley is extremely popular on Instagram, with 560k followers – and we can certainly see why.

Ashley updates her followers on all the latest in her life, including adorable photos of Holly – and her and Bar of course. She recently shared a TikTok video to her account of her and Bar dancing, which sent her followers crazy and received 260k views.

Bar also has quite the audience on social media with 27.9k followers, many of which are fans from Teen Mom. However, this is his second account, as his other one (@barbadbreed) was disabled.

