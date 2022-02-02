Teen Mom cast labelled as “trash” when they filmed Family Reunion show











MTV is giving us more great reality TV this new year as they launch their new Teen Mom spin-off series, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and fans cant wait.

The series will feature some of the original cast members from past seasons as they take some time away from their home lives and swap it out for some drama.

In the trailer, we saw a sneak peek of what and who is to come, including some of the OG moms, Cheyenne, Jade, Leah, Amber and Macy. It has also been confirmed that Teen Mom legend, Farrah Abraham will be making her return during the show.

Before the show makes its debut, fans want to know where, when and what went down during the filming. Reality Titbit did some digging and it is juicy!

Cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Picture: YouTube – Teen Mom Family Reunion Official Trailer

When and where the series was filmed

According to The Ashley, the new spin-off series was filmed in San Diego, California.

Filming took place last year in February and though we don’t know exactly where in San Diego it was filmed, what we do know is that the location and the house were stunning.

Facilities included a pool, multiple private rooms overlooking a lake and a direct route to the Marina.

The filming only lastest two weeks, which is extremely short compared to the usual four to six months it takes. Though they were only there for a short time, they definitely managed to cause some havoc.

The cast were slammed by local residents during their stay

Though the cast were only in San Diego for a short while, they made their presence noticed and were slated by locals for their behaviour in the quaint town.

Residents near the filming location were horrified with the cast members ‘bombarding’ their usually peaceful town.

According to The Ashley, the local residents complained to the council that the town had become overrun by the MTV reunion show. One person said via a community message board,

We should all be embarrassed to have our community associated with this trash. The Ashley

Another complained,

They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into residents’ homes at all hours of the night. The Ashley

Aside from the cast members, the locals were highly upset with the production team as they were apparently told they were there to film a documentary, which they later discovered wasn’t the case.

Where to watch Teen Mom Family Reunion

The show premiered on January 11th, 2022 and is currently releasing new episodes every Tuesday. To catch up with the episodes so far and to continue watching, head over to MTV now.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday at 8 pm.