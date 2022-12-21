Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee has hinted at a new relationship in the works. Following her split from her ex-husband, Mackenzie shared a loved-up photo with what appears to be her new boyfriend.

Mackenzie and her former husband Josh McKee split up in July 2022 after more than eight years of marriage. The 27-year-old reality star revealed the news in a statement to Celebuzz which she shared with her 1 million fans via Instagram.

Mackenzie revealed that she is “so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught her” and she wants “nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future.” After all, the MTV stars continue to co-parent sons Gannon, 10, and Broncs, five, and daughter Jaxie, eight.

It appears Mackenzie has finally moved on from the breakup as she posted a cryptic new photo of her and a new man.

Teen Mom fans convinced Mackenzie McKee has new beau

Mackenzie has hinted at a new relationship after posting a cryptic selfie to Twitter on Monday, December 19.

The 28-year-old looked truly smitten as she cuddled up to a mystery man while wrapped in a blanket. The reality star had a huge grin on her face and she captioned the snap with a simple blue heart emoji.

This left many fans to speculate whether McKee had a new man in her life, with others wondering if she was “trying to make Josh jealous.”

That’s because the photo came not long after her ex debuted his new girlfriend on social media for the first time following the couple’s split. The MTV star shared a photo of himself on a night out with his girlfriend as she sat on his lap. His new girlfriend also shared a photo of the couple on her own Instagram page as she captioned the snap: “Happy, finally.” With a red heart emoji.

Teen Mom fans think Mackenzie shaded ex in cryptic Instagram

Not long after Josh’s post with his new girlfriend, Mackenzie shared a family-orientated post on her Instagram. In the snap, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs can be seen snuggled up to their mom.

She captioned the post: “My world my focus everything I do is for you three…. #mom.”

Her followers praised her in the comments section whilst others felt she was throwing shade at her ex and his new partner. One user wrote “Ohhhhhh the shade. So glad your children have you.”

While another penned: “Way to go posting a pic of the fam and keeping your priorities straight while you-know-who posts pics being straddled in a bar. Keep it up momma!”

Mackenzie responds to Josh moving on with new girlfriend

Since their split in July, Josh has moved on with a new woman, mom-of-two Halie Lowery, as per The Sun. During a Q&A session that Mackenzie had with her Instagram followers, one fan asked: “How do you feel about Josh moving on?”

She explained that she was “super happy for him” and “thankful we are not in the place we were in this time last year.” Mackenzie even revealed that her three young children were going to meet Halie at Christmas time.

She explained that it is important for her children to “see healthy communication” and exclaimed that if someone becomes part of her children’s lives she will “protect their name and love them at all cost!”

