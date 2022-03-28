Teen Mom Kail Lowry confirms to fans she won't be on the new MTV show













After some speculation, Kail Lowry made up her mind and won’t be appearing on the upcoming MTV show that merges cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

The reality TV star has been hinting for weeks that she was doubting her next reality TV appearance as her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and a fellow cast member has worsened.

She was first seen on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and then recruited for Teen Mom 2 in 2011. A decade later, her popularity skyrocketed and she is now one of the most memorable cast members.

Kail Lowry confirms the news – “I will not be on the new show”

In a now-deleted post, Kailyn confirmed the news to a fan on a private Facebook group that she would not be appearing in the next show.

As per The Sun, Kailyn responded “As of right now, I will not be on the new show,”

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old TV personality has been hinting for weeks that her future in the MTV series Teen Mom 2 was uncertain as she was missing during a couple of episodes.

Despite the announcement, it has not yet been confirmed if it was the production, Kail’s, or whether it was a mutual decision.

The name of the show, the cast included, and its release date is yet to be announced by MTV.

Her cryptic Instagram stories

Although the star has not yet spoken about her decision to not appear on the upcoming show, she hasn’t hesitated to post some messages dedicated to a mysterious person in her Instagram stories.

Amid the current situation between her and the father of her children, the messages were likely aimed at Chris Lopez.

Her Instagram stories shared a post that says: “A narcissist will hurt you and hurt you again and again, waiting for the moment that you retaliate… Just so they can play the victim.”

Back in December 2020, Kail called Chris a “narcissist” during an episode of MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

Is Chris Lopez to be held accountable?

Ever since Chris Lopez has been appearing on Teen Mom 2’s episodes, Kailyn has not had the best time on the show.

The couple officially called it quits in 2020 while she was expecting their second child together. Still, today, bad blood remains between the two.

However, what seemed to be the breaking point was when cast member and former friend of Kailyn’s, Briana DeJesus, appeared in Chris’s P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks with Single Dads podcast.

The two were rumoured to be seeing each other, which led to Kail’s decision not to continue filming for the show. Now, according to Monsters and Critics, Kail will not be coming back at all until MTV cuts ties with him.