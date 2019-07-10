University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since the OG American series first aired a decade ago, Teen Mom has become one of MTV’s most popular reality TV series.

And of course, MTV decided to take the series to Blighty, following young British mums on their parenthood journeys from 2016 onwards.

Fortunately for fans of the show, a start date for Teen Mom UK season 6 has been confirmed, meaning it’ll be back on our screens very shortly.

Here is everything you need to know about the return of the show, what to expect and more!

When will Teen Mom UK season 6 start?

MTV clearly don’t like to keep their fans waiting, as Teen Mom UK season 5 kicked off on Wednesday, January 23rd 2019 with the sixth season starting just half a year later.

Teen Mom UK season 6 will return to our screens on Wednesday, July 24th at 8 pm.

It will air each week at the same time on MTV.

Each season so far has had eight episodes, so we would expect season 6 to have eight as well. This means your Wednesday night watch is sorted for the next two months!

Teen Mom UK season 6: Cast

If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll be happy to hear that the regulars will all be returning – Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Megan Salmon-Ferrari, Shannon Wise and Sassi Simmonds.

The series will pick up from where we left off in season 5 with Shannon’s second pregnancy being announced. But there is more happy news for the teen moms, as Amber is now expecting a second child too!

For Megan, the new series will focus on her life adjusting to being a single parent.

The other couples from the series are all still together and working out life as parents on the cusp of adulthood.

Catch up with Teen Mom UK

If you missed all the drama from the last series, then don’t fear as we’ve got you covered!

Teen Mom UK is available to watch with a Now TV subscription. Subscription costs just £7.99 per month and the first two weeks come free.

Episodes are also available to buy from Amazon Prime Video, with episodes costing £2.49 or a whole series costing £14.99.

If you want to skim through the best bits and highlights of the series, then MTV is the place to head. They have full clips, exclusive interviews and more Teen Mom UK related goodies on their site!

