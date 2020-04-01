Teen Mom UK: Meet Emma Finch on Instagram - season 7 cast newbie!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Fans of Teen Mom UK can rejoice, as season 7 has finally landed on our screens!

The hit MTV reality show returned on Wednesday, April 1st at 8 pm bringing three of the OG Teen Moms back to our screens for more drama. But this time there’s a change, as there’s another new mum joining the cast.

So, who is the new mum on the scene, Emma Finch?

Find out everything you need to know about Emma and baby Jeremiah here, plus more about the Teen Mom UK season 7 cast.

Who is Emma on Teen Mom UK?

Emma Finch is the latest addition to the Teen Mom UK family. She is currently 18 years old and a Libra, meaning she was born in late September or early October back in 2001.

Emma joins the series as a new mother to baby Jeremiah. Jeremiah was born on August 18th, 2019. He is the son of Emma and Nasseh, an aspiring singer-songwriter from Liverpool.

Nasseh and Emma’s turbulent relationship will be at the heart of the Teen Mom UK season 7 drama. In her MTV promo interview, Emma describes her relationship with Nasseh as “complicated” and “really messy.” She said:

In the beginning it was awful, I was upset all the time.

We’ll have to see how things pan out between Emma and Nasseh (and of course baby Jeremiah) on Teen Mom UK!

Meet our newbie, @EmmaFxnch! 😍 2 weeks to go until new #TeenMomUK! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/TjHDvQMRZi — Teen Mom UK (@MTVTeenMomUK) March 18, 2020

Follow Emma on Instagram

We found Emma on Instagram, where she already has over 11,500 followers even before the Teen Mom UK series has aired!

You can check out Emma @emmaafiinch.

In Emma’s bio, she also tags a baby Instagram account for Jeremiah which details his journey as he grows up. You can find this account @jzmf_.

Teen Mom UK season 7: Cast

Emma will be joining a cast of familiar faces as Megan Salmon Ferrari, Chloe Patton and Amber Butler all return for another season.

Megan, Chloe and Amber were three of the five original cast members in season 1 of Teen Mom UK. Naomi Konickova starred in season 1 and then left. Mia Boardman starred in seasons 1 to 3.

This seventh chapter in the Teen Mom UK story will follow the girls as they continue their motherhood journeys. Amber now has a second child, most are still figuring out their relationships, Chloe was even contemplating buying her own house!

WATCH TEEN MOM UK SEASON 7 WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON MTV