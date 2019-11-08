University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This summer saw Teen Mom UK return to MTV for its sixth series, with regulars Amber Butler, Chloe Patton, Sassi Simmonds, Megan Salmon-Ferrari and Shannon Wise all back for more baby drama.

Amber has been on the series since the very beginning and her shaky relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Steven “Ste” Rankine has been the subject of much of the show.

So, it was a massive surprise to many to hear that Amber and Ste were expecting another child together. Teen Mom UK series 6 charts much of Amber’s second pregnancy journey, up to the gender reveal party in the final episode.

And now the first images of Amber and Ste’s new baby have been released!

Here’s everything you need to know about Amber, Ste, Brooklyn and their fourth family member, baby Hudson.

Meet Teen Mom UK’s Amber

Amber Butler is a 22-year-old who has been on Teen Mom UK since the show kicked off in 2016.

She is originally from Blackpool in Lancashire and was born on June 7th, 1997.

Amber found out she was pregnant with her first son, Brooklyn, a day before her 17th birthday. Although her relationship with then-boyfriend Ste wasn’t completely solid, they decided there was no alternative bar having the baby.

In February 2015, Amber posted her first Insta snap of Brooklyn. The photo was captioned “my gorgeous little boy.” Although his birth date has not been confirmed, from the looks of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Amber gave birth in February.

Baby number two

On April 29th, 2019, Amber announced on Instagram that she was expecting another child with Ste.

This announcement came after Ste had broken up with his girlfriend Kirsty. Amber and Ste were working things out as a couple and what better way to force a reconciliation than throwing a baby in the mix?

On Monday, September 9th 2019, baby Hudson was born.

The eighth episode of Teen Mom UK series 6 focussed on Amber’s gender reveal party, so we knew Amber and Ste were expecting a boy. The name was left undecided during the series but we’re glad to hear the newborn was named Hudson, rather than Ste’s initial suggestion of “Bentley.”

Meet baby Hudson

Since he was born in September, Amber has been sharing proud pictures of her newborn son.

Ste was at the birth and little Brooklyn looked over the moon when he met his little brother for the first time.

They really are one of Teen Mom UK’s cutest families, despite all the relationship drama!

Follow Amber on Instagram @amberbutlerx for more updates on their baby and Brooklyn.

