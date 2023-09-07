EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom UK is back in 2023 for its ninth season. Two original cast members are returning alongside more familiar faces who have been on the show for many years. The ladies have had all kinds of obstacles to deal with in the new show airing on Paramount+ and MTV.

The Teen Mom UK stars are back like never before after dealing with depression, loss, homelessness, and some tough relationships. Sassi Simmonds, Mia Boardman, Chloe Patton, and Amber Butler gave Reality Titbit the lowdown on their “encouraging” and inspiring season that left some of them finding a huge sense of gratitude.

Teen Mom UK: Amber had a brush with homelessness

Teen Mom UK star Amber had to deal with a gas and a carbon monoxide leak in her home during season 9 which left her homeless.

After smelling gas, she called an emergency team out.

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Amber explained that the gas engineer said that he was “surprised” she and her sons were still alive because of how bad the leak was.

He said: “I’m surprised that your house hasn’t blown up.”

Amber added: “Hearing that when you’ve got two small children in the house isn’t exactly the thing you want to hear.”

She had to take her sons to hospital and said: “It wasn’t a nice situation to go through, seeing my boys on oxygen tanks.”

Credit: Teen Mom UK YouTube channel

Sassi had to pick herself back up

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Teen Mom UK’s Sassi explained that she spent a lot of her life in “fight or flight.”

She said that she’s never really had a chance to sit down and think “what’s going on,” adding: “With my life slowing down a bit, I think I got, like, a bit of depression.”

Season 9 of the MTV show sees Sassi embark on a spiritual journey.

After seeing someone new after her former partner, Darren, Sassi said she didn’t “have anything left.”

However, she said: “I’m a fighter, I don’t ever give up.”

The star went on a spiritual retreat which she said made her “feel a bit worse,” but later returned to her faith in God.

Sassi explained: “I went back to God and I’ve never felt so much peace in being alone.”

She added: “One thing I’ve come out of it thinking is how grateful I am.”

A message she wanted to get across in the series is that “no matter how life gets you down, you’ve got to get back up, find a way, you’ve got to.”

Chloe is her partner’s ‘rock’ in season 9

Chloe Patton says that she felt that she got a “reality check” in season 9 following the loss of her partner’s best friend.

She said that she felt she had to be Jordan’s “rock.”

Chloe continued that she had to keep everything “normal” for her seven-year-old son, Marley, as well as supporting her partner.

Chloe told Reality Titbit: “It was probably the hardest thing through nine series we’ve been through. To watch the person that you love so much break, it is really soul-destroying, it did really break me.”

The Teen Mom UK star added that she tells Jordan’s story in the new 2023 season.

She explained that he wanted to film and show people that it’s important to grieve: “The pain never goes but you learn to live with it.”

Chloe added that she and Jordan are making his late friend’s memory “live on,” including creating a sensory garden in his memory.

WATCH TEEN MOM UK FROM WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 8PM ON PARAMOUNT+ AND MTV