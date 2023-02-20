Charlotte O‘Connor rose to fame when she was featured on the 2019 series of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant UK. Charlotte was 16 at the time of the show airing. The cameras followed her story, raising twin girls she had with ex-Connor, who moved away following their split.

Fans of Teen Mom will remember the tension between Connor and Charlotte’s mom Donna on the MTV show when he came to visit the twins for the first time. It seems like Connor is no longer in the twin’s life, and has now had a child of his own.

We take a look at what Charlotte had to say about Connor’s new arrival.

Charlotte O’Connor reacts to ex-Connor having another baby

Taking to her Instagram stories, Charlotte O’Connor shared a statement to her 177k followers in regards to her ex-Connor having another child.

In part of the story she wrote: “I’m aware Connor has another child and it really isn’t any of my business.”

“We haven’t been in each other’s lives for over two years now so there is absolutely no reason why I should be angry or care like you all keep saying I should be. My children will never miss what they never had. My children never have and never will go without love.”

She also said she doesn’t agree with anyone commenting ‘hate’ on Connor’s picture, calling it “uncalled for and unjustifiable.”

She concluded the story by saying: “I wish them all the best, every baby is a blessing, I don’t feel any type of way.”

Teen Mom star Charlotte O’Connor has a new partner

As per her Instagram, Charlotte now has a new partner.

Her new partner has taken on the fatherly role for Charlotte’s twins as the two have a joint Instagram account for the family, where they share regular updates of themselves and the twin girls, Isabella and Brianna.

The bio of the profile reads: “Our Couple / Family Joint Account. Our Little Family.”

The twins have started school

In an Instagram post from a few months ago, Charlotte shared that her twins Isabella and Brianna had started school.

In the caption, she wrote: “Their first day of big girl school. Where have my tiny 4-pound babies gone?”

Followers took to the comments to reminisce on the Teen Mom UK days. One wrote: “Remember watching you on Teen Mom. How is this possible? Hope they enjoy school.”

Another wrote: “Omg look at the size of them now. I wish they would do another season so we can catch up”

