









Since 2009, Amber Portwood has appeared on reality TV. She made her debut on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant when she was 19. Amber was later cast for Teen Mom. Now, fans are used to seeing her alongside other Teen Mom OGs such as Cheyenne Floyd. The October 25 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter ‘Amber’s Verdict’ sees the outcome of Amber’s custody battle explained to her daughter, Leah.

Many viewers of the episode took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome of Amber’s custody battle and what her daughter, Leah, said about her verdict. So, let’s find out more about what happened to Amber on Teen Mom.

Teen Mom’s ‘Amber’s Verdict’ episode

On October 25, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 8 showed the outcome of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s custody battle over their son, James.

The episode takes viewers to Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley’s, house where he speaks to their daughter, Leah, about the news.

Leah sits with her puppy and her dad on the decking and says that she thinks the outcome is “unfair”.

Leah added: “My mom and James, they really have a nice relationship. It’s unfair because all of her work that she’s gone through to even be, like, here now like it’s all, like, all for nothing…”

Teen Mom viewers tweeted their thoughts on the news and Leah’s reaction. One wrote: “Leah is my queen”.

Another said: “Leah is so mature like I seriously can’t believe how well she handles the relationship she has with amber #TeenMom”.

One tweeted: “Leah really has turned in to such a beautiful, mature teenager. Gary and Kristina should be proud of themselves for how well she turned out despite everything she’s been through”.

What happened to Amber on Teen Mom?

When Amber first appeared on 16 And Pregnant, she had given birth to her daughter, Leah, and was in a relationship with Leah’s dad, Gary.

As reported by Us Magazine, she was arrested in December 2010 and “charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after a domestic violence incident” while with Gary.

Us Magazine reports that Amber lost custody of Leah in 2011 and that Leah went to live with her father.

Andrew and Amber’s court battle

Amber later met Andrew Glennon in 2017 and the pair welcomed a son in 2018. In July 2019, Amber was arrested and charged with battery per People.

Following this, a court battle began between Amber and Andrew Glennon, the father of her son, James.

People adds that Amber “is vocal about living with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder”. She took to Instagram following the verdict that she would be losing custody of her son in July 2022.

Amber wrote that she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the outcome and that she’ll “never stop fighting” for her children who she “loves more than anything”.

