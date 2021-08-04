Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3 release date revealed!











When the latest Teen Mom 2 reunion came to a close, fans instantly began questioning when Young and Pregnant season 3 comes out.

Newbies and returning stars are letting cameras into their lives, from Madisen Beith and Kayla Sessler, to fresh cast member Kayla J.

As they navigate teen parenthood, there is thought to be lots of drama throughout the third season, and avid viewers cannot wait to see it all.

The official release date has changed for MTV’s Young and Pregnant season 3, which has led to some confusion for fans. Reality Titbit has more.

Fans want Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant s3

Teen Mom 2 season ten may be over, but fans are already moving onto the next spin-off. A quick Twitter scroll suggests that they are very excited!

One fan even wanted producers to cancel the original shows Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, and just keep Young and Pregnant on our screens.

Another viewer said: “Oh MTV, whenever we think the show can’t get ratchet, MTV says hold my drink and we get a new season of #YoungAndPregnant.”

There are two Kaylas set to be on season 3, which was widely welcomed.

“Period ! #teenMom2 had Kayla on the reunion.. y’all know who we wanna see.. glad MTV bringing #YoungAndPregnant back !!”, wrote another.

They literally can get rid of #TeenMom2 and #teenmomOG forever #YoungAndPregnant is back and Better lol — raggedy broke ass (@jayaubrey7) August 4, 2021

Young and Pregnant: S3 release date

Young and Pregnant season 3 will begin airing on September 7, 2021.

Although the initial release date was meant to take place in August, MTV has pushed back the new series to next month.

It has been reported that the crew will be living in a quarantine bubble and will be unable to have visitors or go home for about seven weeks.

Each cast member – and their families – will stay one week at a hotel near where they live, and then at a separate location a week before filming.

I’m delirious with excitement about the new season of teen mom young and pregnant! It’s a true gift to dedicated #teenmom fans!! Please give the Beaver fam their own spin off!!!!! ❤️ — Naoria (@itsnaoria) July 16, 2021

What to expect in Young and Pregnant s3

Those taking part in Young and Pregnant season 3 include new star Kayla Jones, a mom to daughter Mecca Amani, and Madison Beith.

Viewers may already recognise Madison from MTV’s 16 & Pregnant!

Others include Kayla Sessler, Ashley Jones, Rachel Beaver, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kiaya Elliott.

In a first look preview of the upcoming season, Stephan’s mom and Kayla have a heated conflict about her son, before MTV crew have to step in.

There are also questions about whether Izaiah’s father Stephan is the biological dad, as Kayla slept with someone else in the same month.

Madison’s storyline involves arguing with her baby’s father about the past.

Each teen parent in the series is shown going through their own heated debates, whether that’s with their own mom or baby daddy.

