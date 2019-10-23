Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant - who is Rachel Beaver?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since Teen Mom started a decade ago, it has become one of MTV’s most popular, successful and infamous shows. And now it’s back!

The 2019 series, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, returned to screens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Two new young mothers were introduced as regular cast mates. This includes 17-year-old Rachel Beaver who is seeking to reform her wild child days throughout motherhood.

Rachel also has one of the most unique motherhood stories Teen Mom has ever covered!

So, who is Rachel Beaver? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest addition to the cast.

Teen Mom: Who is Rachel?

Rachel Beaver is a 17-year-old from Madisonville, Tennessee. She was 16-years-old when filming for Teen Mom began.

In July 2018, Rachel discovered that she was pregnant. She was single at the time.

The difficult situation she was in made Rachel reach out to the MTV Teen Mom team, as she wanted to highlight the struggle of being single and not knowing who the father is. The discovery of the baby daddy’s identity will be the subject of the 2019 series.

Rachel gave birth to a daughter, Hazelee, in February 2019.

Who is the father of Rachel’s baby?

There were two main people that Rachel Beaver suspected could be Hazelee’s father.

The first was Drew, who was her on-and-off-again boyfriend. But Hazelee’s father, in a rather shocking twist, could also be Drew’s best friend Jakob.

As Drew was often absent and unreliable, Rachel is hoping that Jakob is actually the father.

Rachel said: “My biggest fear for my baby is that her dad is going to jump in and out of her life like he does mine.”

Meet Rachel’s sister

Rachel has a 19-year-old sister called Malorie who also has a young baby called Emerson Kay.

The pair were drifting apart as they grew older, but having children around a similar time and age has actually repaired the cracks in their relationship.

Malorie will also feature in episodes of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

You can follow Malorie on Instagram @mal91399.

Rachel on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with all of Rachel and baby Hazelee then be sure to check out Rachel on Instagram.

She has approaching 3,000 followers which we’re sure will all change after her Teen Mom appearance.

Rachel only follows 35 people and neither of them are Drew or Jakob, which signals to us that things didn’t go well with the fathers-to-be.

Follow Rachel @rayy_b.

