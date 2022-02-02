Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood opens up about the tragic death of her sister











During the Teen Mom OG’s: Unseen Moments episode, Amber Portwood opened up to the public about a traumatic event from her childhood that has scarred her for life. The star revealed how her younger sister unexpectedly died over 20 years ago and candidly discussed how the situation has affected who she is as a mother today.

The episode was full of dramatic revelations but Amber captivated us all with her emotional stories from her childhood. The mother also opened up about the personal struggles she has faced as a mother.

The Teen Mom’s sister died of SIDS

During the episode, Amber discussed the rare condition that caused her sister to die. SIDS – Sudden Infant Death Syndrome – is an extremely rare, scary and fatal condition that mainly affects infants under the age of one.

Amber became emotional as she revealed she was there when her sister passed away, she said,

I remember watching them bringing her out on a stretcher. … It’s one of the worst things that I’ve ever really seen in my life. Amber Portwood, Teen Mom OG’s: Unseen Moments

The condition causes a child to unexpectedly die and the reason is still unknown. However, doctors speculate it has something to do with a certain brain defect that controls an infants breathing and respiration.

Her sisters death made her think of her own son

When the reality star brought up what had happened to her sister she also mention how it was one of the main reasons why she wants to look after her seven-month-old son James, whom she shares with ex-partner Andrew Glennon. When asked, Amber said,

The thing is, my sister died from SIDS when I was 5. She was an infant just like him (James). And it’s really scary for us. And I just feel like I want to be the one watching him. Amber Portwood, Teen Mom OG’s: Unseen Moments

Amber reveals her struggles with postpartum depression

During the unseen moment’s episode for Teen Mom OG’s, the reality star not only discussed her sister’s struggles but her own mental health struggles too.

When she was talking to Dr Drew Pinsky, Amber candidly said how she was hit with postpartum depression after the birth of her son.

Amber had been doing an amazing job of taking care of her son, James, but had to give him to her ex-partner to look after for a while as she couldn’t cope with the depression, she said,

It went from taking care of James so amazingly to one night, I had to give him to Andrew. I couldn’t, I don’t know what happened. I’ve never felt anything like it, I never felt like that with Leah. It started feeling like a weird pressure like I could explode. Amber Portwood, Teen Mom OG’s: Unseen Moments

