Teen Mom Family Reunion star Ashley Siren has fans asking whether she’s pregnant following the January 10, 2023 episode. She confirmed she was expecting her second child in September 2022 but has since suggested something happened.

She was involved in an altercation with some of her co-stars on the ep, including a disagreement with Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline. Briana alluded Ashley was pregnant after they reportedly got into a physical fight.

The Sun reports Briana wrote on her Instagram Stories after the alleged brawl: “I was going to keep this under wraps because that is part of the NDA [non-disclosure agreement] we all signed and also because I am going to press charges.

“I tried to spare you extra grief knowing you’re pregnant but I am going to stand by what is right.”

Fans are now wondering if Ashley is pregnant and whether she was expecting during the Family Reunion filming.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Ashley from Teen Mom said she’s pregnant in 2022

Ashley confirmed she was pregnant in September 2022, writing on her own Instagram Stories: “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.” The revelation came after co-star Briana revealed the news about Ashley on her social media page.

The Teen Mom star and Bar Smith are already parents to five-year-old daughter Holly. After confirming the pregnancy news, Ashley hasn’t shared much about her pregnancy – except for one update she gave fans.

When a fan asked on TikTok, “I’m confused, I thought they said she was pregnant?” Ashley responded: “I know you guys are wondering but I’m not in a space to disclose that. I’m still processing. Thank you for being concerned.”

Reality Titbit has contacted Ashley and MTV for comment.

Fans ask whether Ashley was pregnant at Family Reunion

When Ashley appeared on Teen Mom Family Reunion’s latest episode, viewers were confused about whether she was pregnant during filming following her September announcement.

Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans claimed Ashley was pregnant while filming. She wrote on her Story, as per In Touch Weekly:

Spitting on someone is assault and then self defense is legal in lots of states after that happens. Just sayin’. Not to mention, throwing fists while pregnant? Maybe you need to worry about your own family and kids.

One fan wrote: “Is Ashley pregnant? I’m watching #TeenMomGirlsNightIn and she keeps talking about how she doesn’t want another baby #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMom.”

Another speculated: “I think she [Ashley] was pregnant at one point but she posted something on Instagram saying she didn’t want to talk about it yet.”

“Was Ashley pregnant at this time too? So in addition to everything going on in her life, having to deal with these […] and (possibly) being pregnant, I’d have spit on someone too #teenmom #teenmomfamilyreunion,” a viewer reacted.

“Is Ashley pregnant? She keeps tweeting about wanting to lose weight,” a Reddit user penned on a thread.

She was involved in fight during filming

During filming, Ashley fought with Briana DeJesus. She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Let’s be clear, I walked past both Roxy and Briana in the hotel for three days before we were moved to the Z resort for filming, they didn’t say a word.”

Briana and her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, as well as Ashley and her mom, Tea Chapple, were all asked to leave after an argument turned physical on Teen Mom Family Reunion season 2, The Ashley Reality Roundup claims.

Bri claimed her mom “simply addressed an issue” to which she alleged Ashley said: “If you come for my mom and physically try [to] attack her or push up on her, I will always step in. You get what you get, cause to me, you’ve started a war.”

