Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus hits back at claims she is dating Chris Lopez













Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV, and the sneak peek into tonight’s episode is looking extra juicy as things heat up with Briana.

Teen Mom 2 followed on from the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant and has been a success with viewers ever since. Amongst the cast is Briana, Ashley, Jade, Leah and Kail, who are all balancing their careers, family lives and personal dramas.

Reality Titbit has found out what exactly is going on between Briana and Chris, and where the drama between her and Kailyn all began.

Why did Briana and Chris meet up?

During the teaser clip for tonight’s episode, viewers saw Briana and Chris meet up, but what is actually going on with the pair?

It seems that they met up to discuss Briana’s appearance on Chris’ podcast. When Briana asks what they will be talking about on the podcast, Chris replied: “parenthood, of course, co-parenting, is an inconsistent father worse than an absent father”.

Briana then went on to ask whether Chris’ baby mom will be upset about the podcast, to which Chris responded: “yeah, it’s gonna blow up”.

Are Briana and Chris dating?

Teen Mom fans have speculated that Briana and Chris are dating since 2021. The reason for this rumour came soon after Chris admitted that they spent the weekend together in April 2021 in Miami.

Briana put these rumours to rest on her Instagram. She shared on her story yesterday that she is currently single, as she wrote:

“I am single and not seeing anyone. I was never seeing Chris lol we are allowed to be friends. We are grown adults working on the same show. Stop thinking so deep into it”

The Briana and Kail drama explained

Briana and Kail have been feuding for a long time now, and they have taken it to the next level by pressing charges.

Their feud began when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi. This led to Briana feeling isolated from the other cast members of Teen Mom as the other girls took Kail’s side.

However, even after Briana and Javi split, the drama didn’t end there. In 2020, when Kail was dealing with legal issues, Briana said that she was hiding this part of her life from the show. This eventually led to Kail pressing charges for defamation against Briana.

Now that there have been more rumours since this about Briana and Chris – it doesn’t seem that the pair will be making up anytime soon.

