Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska shows off her incredible weight loss











Chelsea Houska has been hitting the headlines recently due to her impressive weight loss pictures.

16 and Pregnant is an American reality TV series that now has multiple spin-off shows such as Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom 3. The documentary series follows the lives of teenage mothers and the tough challenges they face.

One of the many stars of the show is Chelsea Houska. Chelsea is well known by Teen Mom fans and featured in all six seasons of Teen Mom 2. If you’re wondering why the MTV star has been looking different lately, you’ve come to the right place. Reality Titbit has explored her weight loss, and how she managed to lose weight so fast.

TLC: Darcey and Stacey launch an exclusive swimwear line

Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer BridTV 7292 Teen Mom | Family Reunion Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ppa7S46qAb4/hqdefault.jpg 923509 923509 center 22403

Chelsea’s weight loss journey

In an interview with Profile Plan, Chelsea explained how she has managed to lose weight whilst staying healthy.

She revealed that she didn’t struggle with her weight during her first pregnancy as she was so young. However, Chelsea said that when she was pregnant for the second time she noticed that she had to change some of her unhealthy habits. She told Profile Plan:

“I wasn’t caring about what I ate or trying to eat healthily, and I ended up gaining a lot of weight, which resulted in me having a rough time toward the end of pregnancy”

Chelsea has thanked them for her weight loss and insists that she lost it from following Profile’s program.

Some Teen Mom fans were concerned about Chelsea’s weight loss

Seeing your favorite influencers and television stars dramatically losing weight on social media can be worrying sometimes, as you don’t always know how they’re doing it.

Although many Teen Mom fans have been worried about Chelsea, she has confirmed that her weight loss is from following her weight loss plan. During an interview in 2020, she also said that she had started working out to improve her mental health during the lockdown. Chelsea said:

“I’ve finally been taking advantage of the Pelaton that I’ve had sitting around, so it’s pushed me to start working out a little bit more, that’s been making me feel really great. We’re getting outside whenever the weathers nice, the kids love to just go outside, go for walks”

THE BACHELOR: Location of The Bachelor Takes Croatia episode revealed

Keeping up with Chelsea on Instagram

It’s no surprise that Chelsea has picked up quite the following on social media due to her lengthy career in reality TV. The MTV star has a huge 6.4 million following, full of Teen Mom fans who have been there since day one.

As of 2022, Chelsea has four children, which she boasts about regularly across her social media platforms.

Her youngest child, Walker, was born on the 25th of January 2021. Chelsea shared the news with her Instagram followers saying: “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night”

WATCH TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT ON MTV TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK