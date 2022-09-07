Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd says she was 'shot at 13 times while in car with kids'











Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd has recalled a terrifying incident where she, partner Zach and her kids were allegedly shot at while they were driving.

In the season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on September 6, the star details the alleged scary car ride.

Fiancé Zach Davis claims: “We’re just riding and the music was playing.

“It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

He then said they then saw a man holding a gun.

‘Worst feeling in the world’

Screenshot of The Next Chapter of Teen Mom Is Here! 📖 Super Trailer | MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Zach when on to say it was the “worst feeling in the world”. The reality star, who is set to marry Cheyenne Floyd, added the car was shot at “13 times” and they “crashed into the back of a Prius”, writes E Online.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Cheyenne herself said it was a “miracle” everyone in the car were safe – including her young children, Ryder, five, and 15-month-old baby boy Ace.

The reality star said she couldn’t believe she survived the ordeal.

Cheyenne added: “God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive.

“I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

‘Everything is a reminder’

Screenshot of The Next Chapter of Teen Mom Is Here! 📖 Super Trailer | MTV Teen Mom YouTube

Later on in the Teen Mom episode, viewers see the couple head to a Los Angeles courtroom, adds E Online. They believed they would see the alleged shooter as part of the court proceedings – however, the case was granted a continuance or delay. The suspect hasn’t been identified on the show.

“At what point is this going to be over?” Cheyenne asked her mom Margaret.

“We are stuck in a constant replay of the worst day of your life. Everything is just a trigger. Everything is a reminder.”

It comes after the 29-year-old told fans she was recovering from surgery in July, writes The Sun.

View Instagram Post

However, she didn’t tell fans what happened, but said it will air on Teen Mom.

At the time, Cheyenne penned on the cryptic post: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their prayers.

“I’ll be able to explain more later right now I am focused on healing.”

The duo is set to tie the knot on September 29, 2002, they share son Ace, who was born in May 2021. She also shares her five-year-old daughter with ex Cory Whatron.

TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER AIRS TUESDAY NIGHTS ON MTV AT 8PM

