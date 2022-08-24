Teen Mom’s Kayla and Luke head for ‘trial separation’ not long after engagement













Teen Mom’s Kayla and Luke seem to be going their separate ways as they head towards their “trial separation.” In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant episode, the couple sit down to talk about what the future holds for them.

This comes after Kayla decided to move in with her mom for 30 days following a panic attack she suffered after the couple got engaged.

Things aren’t looking too good for the pair, but they have said they aren’t going to let it affect their daughter as they try the one-month separation. Reality Titbit has the story.

Kayla hopes the separation will help the relationship

The pair are technically still together, however, tensions since their engagement has made Kayla scared, and wants to spend some time away from her partner.

During the episode, it came across that Luke was worried about the separation but Kayla encouraged him to see it in a positive light. She explained:

As long as we look at this in a positive light, I think we can gain a lot from it. Cause if we start looking at it as a negative, we’re not gonna grow, we’re not gonna learn anything, and it was a waste of time [and] we shouldn’t have done it.

Luke added that it felt “scary for the first time” as it is such a “different experience.” However, Kayla insists that if the separation helps their relationship long-term, it will be “definitely worth it.”

The separation will not affect their child

Despite their one-month separation, the one thing the pair do not want to do is let it affect their 2-year-old daughter Ariah, and Kayla’s 4-year-old son Izaiah. Therefore they aren’t putting any hard custody rules in place until they figure out where they will go in their relationship. In the episode, Kayla told Luke:

We haven’t talked about the kids, like what days you’ll have them [and] what days I’ll have them. We haven’t really discussed any of that, ’cause I just figured it would just kind of be like go with the flow.

Luke agreed that they’ll definitely “play it by ear” when it comes to the kids. He said:

You know, I’ll take Zay to school every morning like I’ve done before. We’re definitely gonna talk every day, probably FaceTime at night so I can say goodnight to the kids and stuff.

Kayla wants to focus on getting healthy again

Although it may seem like their relationship is crumbling, Kayla is trying to look at the situation positively and says that she still loves Luke. The mother of two confessed to the camera:

Like, of course, I’m sad. I love Luke, but at the same time, I kind of feel relieved, because we have been on this roller coaster for years – just of up and downs.

Kayla continued to say that moving in with her mom would be “less stressful” and that she could use the time to focus on getting herself “healthy again.”

