Where is Johnny Bananas on The Challenge All Stars?











The Challenge is back with a brand new season of All Stars in 2021. It will see 22 of the most memorable names from the show battle it out to win $500,000 dollars.

But fans have been left wondering where infamous contestant Johnny Bananas is and whether he will return for future series of the hit MTV show. Reality Titbit explore whether the fan-favourite is set to return to the gruelling reality competition.

Who is Johnny Bananas?

Johnny Devenanzio also known as Johnny Bananas is a television personality. The 39-year-old is best known as a competitor on the MTV reality game show The Challenge.

Johnny made his The Challenge debut when he appeared on The Duel in 2006. He earned his first win when he competed on The Island and has since gone on to secure seven titles.

Where is Johnny Bananas on The Challenge?

According to E! Johnny Bananas decided to not compete in The Challenge after he won his seventh season of the hit MTV show. He did not return for season 36, nor did he appear in the spinoff The Challenge: All Stars.

Instead of competing on the show, Johnny decided to transition from competitor to commentator with his podcast Death, Taxes and Bananas where he releases new episodes every Wednesday.

Will Johnny Bananas return to The Challenge?

In an interview with US Weekly, Johnny Bananas admitted that he misses The Challenge.

He said: “It’s something that I’d be open to doing. Believe it or not, the first season of All Stars, I was a yes. I told them I’d do it, but I think it was too soon after my Total Madness win, and I think that they are trying to maybe create a little bit of space between the flagship Challenge and All Stars.”

Johnny continued: “I miss it. I miss The Challenge. I mean, I grew up [on it]. The last, decade and a half of my life, it is something that I did once, twice a year. It was this routine that I was in and now that I haven’t done it in close to two years, it’s something that I miss and it’s something that I would probably really enjoy doing again.”

Ugh I miss Johnny Bananas and Wes, I hope they comes back next season or something — ''I'm just thinking about Kidd right now'' (@Asanda_Bilose) August 23, 2021

