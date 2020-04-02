Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Challenge has officially reached a milestone this year. The MTV programme is back for series 35 in 2020.

The long-running series features celebrities and reality show stars competing in a number of physical and mental challenges. Their strength, patience and mental endurance are constantly tested where the winner takes home the whopping prize of $1 million.

The 2020 series called The Challenge: Total Madness kicked on Wednesday, April 1st in the US with a line-up of former contestants and new stars.

So, when will the show air in the UK? Here’s how to watch the MTV series!

The Challenge season 35: UK air date

You can’t watch the new series of The Challenge just yet. MTV will air the show across its international channels in the next few months.

The broadcaster hasn’t confirmed an official UK date yet, but we expect season 35 to arrive later this summer.

For instance, series 34 aired in December 2019 (original US release was in August), so The Challenge: Total Madness should premiere in August 2020.

How to watch The Challenge season 35 in the UK

If you can’t wait for the new series to arrive in the UK, the easiest way to watch The Challenge is by using a VPN service which gives you access to a number of international shows.

For instance, one of the best VPN services recommended by websites such as Tech Radar is Express VPN. Go to Express VPN’s website for more information and how to install it on your device.

And if you want to catch up with any previous series of The Challenge, head on Amazon Prime where seasons 15-34 are available to purchase.

TALK ABOUT A PREMIERE! Drop your thoughts on it below! 👇 #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/tjNTAi0Q0z — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 2, 2020

How to watch The Challenge season 35 in the US

Those based in the US can watch The Challenge on MTV from April 1st, 2020 at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. To stream the show, you’ll need to put your cable provider’s details.

Alternatively, you can catch up on the latest gossip on MTV’s online website.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK