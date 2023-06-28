The Challenge returns with season 39 featuring a new cast and location, so here’s everything to know about the 2023 series and the rumored spoilers.

Just months after the finale of The Challenge: Ride or Dies and the inaugural World Championship, MTV has begun filming another batch of contestants from previous seasons to go head-to-head for a cash prize. Season 39 of The Challenge was confirmed over one year ago, so what are we waiting for? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Credit Paramount Plus youtube channel

The Challenge season 39 rumored cast

The season is shaping up to be an exciting series as contestants from international versions of The Challenge are rumored to have been scouted, reports spoiler website Vevmo.

None of the cast members have ever been champions, so intense competition is guaranteed as the stars attempt to prove themselves once and for all.

You may be familiar with some faces more than others as several have appeared in more than one season.

Here is the potential cast of season 39 and their The Challenge debut series:

A premiere date for season 39 has yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, you can tune into The Challenge: USA season 2.

The USA spin-off, which features only reality TV stars, will air two nights a week starting from August 10, 2023. Season 2 will air on Thursdays at 10pm ET and Sundays at 9pm ET on CBS.

The finale date for The Challenge USA is predicted to be late September, so expect season 39 to air in Autumn 2023 on MTV.

One thing’s for sure, longtime host TJ Lavin will be reprising his role once again. The BMX cyclist has been the face of The Challenge since season 11, when it was still originally known as Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Season 39 ‘theme’ explored

The 2023 theme is rumored to be Redemption, which perfectly explains its cast lineup. They will be redeeming themselves this season after previously failing.

Initial gossip speculated “New Blood” as the theme, which signifies that contestants have only competed in one or fewer seasons. The reported cast list, however, suggests this is untrue as six competitors have appeared in at least two spin-offs.

The Challenge 2023 may be filming at a previous location

Season 39 reportedly began filming in June in the scenic country of Croatia. The location served as the backdrop of season 37’s Spies, Lies & Allies, which fans unanimously agreed had stunning views and clear waters.

It was also home to the swankiest villa in series history – here’s hoping they return this year.

Where are the previous The Challenge 38 winners now?

The Challenge season 38 winners Tori and Devin took home the $1 million prize after their competitors, Nany and Bananas, failed to complete the final challenge.

The February 2023 finale kicked off with several chaotic medical emergencies, including Olivia Kasier getting a golf ball launched at her face – ouch.

Reality star Tori Deak, 30, proved perseverance is key by winning the grand title after four attempts: Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, Spies, Lies & Allies, and World Championship.

Since their victory, Tori has continued working as an influencer and podcast host to promote her health and wellness beliefs.

Devin Walker, meanwhile, is less active on social media and usually makes an Instagram comeback for a promotional post.