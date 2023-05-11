The Challenge World Championship kicked off in 2023 and fans are already predicting who they think wins the MTV show. The competition brings together MVPs and global champions from the show’s Argentinian, Australian, UK, and USA series to represent their countries. Only one team can bag the title of Challenge World Champion and the $500,000 prize.

As the show’s brutal finale is looming, airing May 17, 2023, fans are putting forward who they think has the potential to take home the crown.

TJ Lavin is back in his hosting role on the MTV show. World Championship sees legends of the series return including Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Amber Borzotra.

Credit: MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel

The Challenge World Championship contestants

Kicking off on March 8, 30 MVPs and global champions were recruited to take part in the first-ever The Challenge World Championship.

The remaining contestants on the show heading into the final episode include:

Danny McCray and Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley, Theo Campbell and Sarah Lacina and Troy Cullen, and Kaycee Clark.

Fans predict who wins The Challenge World Championship

As The Challenge World Championship finale approaches, fans have been throwing out their thoughts on who they think could win the show.

One viewer tweeted they think Theo and Sarah will make it to the finale.

Another said that they think “any team” is in with a chance of winning now.

More tweeted they think Jordan is “playing for the win,” on the MTV show.

Some are backing Danny to win the show, while others suggested: “Most of the Legends are playing to get to next season while MVPs playing to win.”

The Challenge fans had to wave goodbye to favorites

As The Challenge World Championship finale nears, fans have had to say goodbye to some of their favorite players along the way.

Many were rooting for Darrell and Kiki to make the show’s finale, but they were voted out in episode 10.

Yes and Emily also packed their bags in episode 11 which aired on May 10.

Viewers will have to wait until May 17 to find out who is going to be crowned the winning team on the MTV show. The show’s finale sees the contestants pushed to their limits in South Africa.

