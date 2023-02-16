The Challenge 38 came to an epic end, and of course, and if you’re missing the action, fear not as The Challenge World Championship air date and cast lineup has been announced. The show has been running since 1998, and 25 years later, it’s still as gripping as ever.

Season 38 of The Challenge had a dramatic finale, even ending with Olivia and Horacio having to pull out due to injury, and fans are now calling for her to return to the MTV show. Although she will not be returning for The Challenge: World Championship, a whole cast of your favorite champs from across the globe will be.

Reality Titbit reveals everything we know about The Challenge World Championship including the cast and airdate.

*The Challenge 38 spoilers ahead*

The Challenge: World Championship cast and airdate

If you’re already missing The Challenge after season 38’s epic finale, The Challenge: World Championship air date has been announced for March 8 on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada, and March 9 in the UK.

The show will pair Challenge Legends, a notable veteran from a previous series, with MVPs, including winners from across the globe.

The cast for The Challenge: World Championship is listed below.

The Challenge Legends

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

Global MVPs

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

Cast members from The Challenge UK and Argentina will be announced at a later date.

Has The Challenge been renewed for season 39?

Yes, Variety reports that The Challenge had been renewed for seasons 38 and 39 at the same time, but unfortunately, no air date has been announced as of yet.

The publication also reports that host T.J. Lavin is also set to make his return to the show.

The Challenge has not yet made a cast announcement for season 39, but fans are calling for their favorites to make a return.

Although The Challenge 39 cast has not yet been confirmed, fans are calling for their favorites to make a return, including Olivia and Horacio, who unfortunately had to pull out due to Olivia’s nose injury.

Who won The Challenge 38?

Tori and Devin became the Challenge 38 champions, walking away with the crown.

It marked both of the pair’s first time winning the show, and although they had both been in the final a number of times, none of them had ever won.

The winning pair also made the announcement that they were going to share the prize money with all the finalists, which included Bananas, Nany, Aneesa, Jordan, Olivia, and Horacio.

