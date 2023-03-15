The Challenge World Championship has landed on Paramount, but despite the Instagram account announcing episode 3 would be available to stream on Wednesday, March 15, some viewers are not able to access it, so when does the show air?

This series of The Challenge has already been a dramatic one, with Nathan Henry having to leave early. Outside of the game, Nelson Thomas was involved in a terrifying car accident.

We take a look at The Challenge World Championship episode 3, and why some fans may not be able to watch it yet.

When does The Challenge episode 3 air?

The Challenge episode 3 is now available for US users to watch as it dropped on Wednesday, March 15.

However, some UK fans are confused as to why the third episode isn’t showing on their streaming service. This is because new episodes drop every Thursday in the UK, meaning they’ll have to wait a day longer than viewers overseas.

US users seem to have found the show fine, with The Challenge Instagram announcing on Tuesday that episode 3 would drop on Wednesday.

When does The Challenge World Championship air?

Paramount Plus releases new episodes of The Challenge World Championship every Wednesday in the US. Below is the episode guide so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Subscribers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France will be able to begin streaming The Challenge: World Championship on Wednesday, March 15.

What time does Paramount + release episodes?

Just like Netflix, It is at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

In England, it’s 7 am, and for most of the rest of Europe, it’s 8 am. Japan and Australian users will have to wait a bit longer as Paramount releases episodes at 4 pm and 5 pm for these countries.

This means The Challenge World Championship episode 3 should be out bright and early tomorrow for UK viewers.

