Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo made his debut on Big Brother 12 US, when he became popular for his moniker “the meow-meow” and was the founding member of The Brigade, an alliance which helped him make it to the final three.

Then, during his second BB appearance, Enzo finished second to Cody in a unanimous 9-0 vote, making him the second ever houseguest to receive 0 jury votes. So, how old is he now as he is crowned Hall Brawl’s eldest winner?

Big Brother: Enzo’s real age

Born on January 16, 1978, making him a Capricorn, Enzo is currently 44 years old. He has now made history as The Challenge show’s eldest player to be crowned a Hall Brawl champion.

He competed on Big Brother just two years ago, at the age of 42, and fans couldn’t believe how strong he was compared to his younger co-stars. Enzo is also the six-time arena winner on the show.

During his most recent stint on BB, Enzo was the eldest, but that didn’t stop him from coming second!

He is a father to two children

Enzo is a father to Gia and Nico, who live with their mother. Nico turned 7 back on January 29, 2020, but Enzo divorced the mom of his two children, who he was still married to when he first played on Big Brother.

As of January 2021, the star’s daughter was ten years old. During an interview he did with NJ.com after his time on Big Brother 12, he revealed that he was excited to fly home with his wife Joella and their nine-month-old daughter Gia.

Enzo and the mother of his children were still together as of May 2014 based on Facebook but split sometime later.

Fans cannot believe his real age

Following Enzo’s successful win on The Challenge, many viewers were shocked to find out his real age. His strength and determination had fans thinking he is much younger than he actually is.

During his BB22 stint, a fan wrote on Twitter: “Enzo- Good for him, yo. It’s hard to play on an All Star season at 42 years old and try to keep up with the young cats #BB22.”

Another said of his recent stint on CBS series The Challenge: “The older he gets the more ridiculous it gets what percentage of Enzo’s vocabulary the word “Yo” is.”

Some fans thought he was older. “Enzo is 44?? I would’ve guessed 58 easy. Yikes #TheChallenge,” wrote a viewer.

