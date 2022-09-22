









MTV’s The Challenge is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The Challenge: USA wrapped up with Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina being crowned joint winners of the show on September 14th. Thankfully for fans of the show, there’s no time to waste and a brand new series, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, kicks off on October 12th.

While fans are awaiting new episodes of the show, judging by Twitter, September 21st saw many viewers remember the show’s former host, Dave Mirra. So, let’s take a look at who Dave was and when he was a presenter on the MTV show…

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for T-Mobile

Who was Dave Mirra?

Dave Mirra was a BMX rider who was born David Michael Mirra in Chittenango, New York in 1974.

Due to his success in the sport, Dave is remembered as a BMX legend.

Per ESPN, Dave “was the first rider to land a double backflip” and “the first to win three gold medals at a single X Games”.

Dave was host of MTV’s The Challenge

As well as having huge success in his sporting field, Dave was also the host of The Challenge when the show was in its early seasons.

He presented Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno in 2004 and The Inferno II in 2005.

From December 2005 onwards, the show is hosted by TJ Lavin.

Fans remember Dave Mirra

Dave Mirra sadly passed away at the age of 41 on February 4th, 2016, in Greenville, North Carolina.

He left behind his wife, Lauren Blackwell Mirra, and their two children, Mackenzie and Madison.

Dave died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was the “first action sports athlete to be diagnosed with CTE, the brain disease associated with concussions” per ESPN.

He suffered concussions throughout his BMX career after suffering a fractured skull when a car hit him at 19 years old. ESPN writes that he also went into boxing after his retirement from BMX in 2011.

On September 21st, many of his fans took to Twitter to remember him, five years after his death. One person tweeted: “Dave was also a great host, rip”.

At the time of his death, many took to Twitter as well, one person wrote: “Damn, rip dave mirra…the bad news for former challenge affiliated people continues”.

Another tweeted: “Dave Mirra dead at 41 of self inflicted gunshot wound. I still remember the 2 seasons he hosted on #TheChallenge before TJ took over.”

