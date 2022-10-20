









The Challenge fans didn’t have to wait long for a new season to premiere in 2022 following The Challenge: USA’s first season on CBS. The Challenge Ride Or Dies hit screens on October 12 and brought with it 17 men and 17 women ready to compete for the grand prize.

Nany Gonzalez is a Challenge OG and she’s back for more action on the MTV show. On Ride Or Dies, Nany is partnered with another familiar face on The Challenge – Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

During episode 2, which aired on October 19, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings for Nany as she powered on in the contest.

Did Nany from The Challenge’s mom die?

Yes, during filming of The Challenge Ride Or Dies, Nany Gonzalez’s mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry, passed away.

EW reports Nany soldiered on in the MTV competition despite the tragic news. The outlet writes: “She knew her mother would be disappointed in her for giving up an opportunity like this. She ultimately decided to compete to carry on her mom’s memory and win this in tribute for her.”

As episode 2 of the show aired on October 19, 2022, it’s almost a year since Carmen passed away on October 28, 2021.

Carmen’s funeral took place in her hometown of Jamestown, New York. Her obituary states she passed away at the age of 61 and was at home at the time of her death, surrounded by family.

Carmen was born on June 13, 1960, in the Dominican Republic. Her obituary reads: “Carmen was the matriarch of the family. She took care of everyone in her family and her extended family.”

Nany pays tribute to her mom

At the time of her mother’s passing, Nany took to social media to pay tribute.

An Instagram post from October 30, 2021 reads: “Heaven received an angel yesterday. May you rest In peace, mom. I will continue to make you proud and not a day will go by where I don’t think of you and thank you for the life you gave me. The strongest woman I know, my mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry.”

Many of Nany’s fans took to Twitter following the airing of The Challenge season 38 episode 2.

One person tweeted: “Awwww Nany, it’s so tough losing your mom.”

Another wrote: “Nany’s photo montage of her mom was really cute and sweet. I’ll always stan Nany.”

