











The Challenge USA viewers want to know more about who this year’s host is. The show kicked off its 38th season on July 6th and airs each Wednesday at 9/8c. The contestants competing for a $500,000 prize include Cashay Proudfoot, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans and many more familiar faces in 2022.

Guiding the Challenge contestants along in their journey is another familiar face. So, who is the host of The Challenge USA? Let’s find out more about the show’s host who has been holding down the fort at The Challenge HQ for the past 27 seasons.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Who is the host of The Challenge USA?

The Challenge USA is back in 2022 for season 38 and the contestants are battling it out once again for a life-changing sum of money.

Many familiar contestants have returned to the show and so has the show’s host.

The Challenge USA is hosted by T.J. Lavin in 2022.

Get to know The Challenge USA host

T.J. Lavin first took up the hosting role on The Challenge in season 11 which aired back in 2005.

Since then, he’s been the go-to guy for all things The Challenge and has kept his hosting role ever since. T.J. has been host of the show for 17 years.

Prior to hosting the Challenge, T.J. was a BMX rider and he also released music. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada and is 45 years old.

The Challenge host has been married to Roxanne Siordia since 2012 and together they have one child. With 25.6K followers, T.J.’s wife can be found on Instagram @roxannelavin.

T.J. Lavin’s net worth in 2022

On his Instagram bio, T.J. Lavin writes that he’s the “luckiest guy in the world”. He has a following of 389K @tjlavin.

After hosting The Challenge for the past 17 years, it’s no wonder that T.J. has built up an impressive net worth.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, T.J.’s is estimated at $9M in 2022.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

