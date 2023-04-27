The Challenge returned to screens on March 8, 2023 with Kiki Morris as a member of Team Australia.

The Challenge: World Championship saw the contestants’ stamina, agility, and strength right from episode 1. With $500,000 up for grabs, the MVPs and the legends taking part on the show have their work cut out.

Danny McCray went on the show wanting to prove that “the USA is the best,” however, fans have noticed one contestant on the series who is particularly “impressive.”

So, let’s find out more about The Challenge’s Kiki.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

The Challenge’s Kiki

Kiki Morris is one of the female contestants taking part in The Challenge: World Championships.

She is best known for appearing on The Bachelor Australia 4.

Speaking on The Challenge, Kiki said that she grew up with an older brother who loved WWE wrestling. She channeled her inner WWE fighting spirit during some of the MTV show’s challenges.

Kiki is a fan favorite

As The Challenge: World Championship episode 9 airs, fans are taking to social media to share how “impressed” they are by Kiki Morris on the show.

One viewer wrote: “Kiki has to be one the most underestimated challengers…”

Another tweeted: “Kiki proving why she’s a winner because homegirl got beauty, brain and brawn.”

More fans want to see her back on The Challenge in future: “The Challenge World Championship has been kind of mid so far but my one takeaway is how much I love Kiki! We need her on every season of #TheChallenge going forward.”

Meet The Challenge’s Kiki on Instagram

While The Challenge fans are impressed by Kiki’s strength on the MTV show, she also clearly has a business mind as she shares her ventures on Instagram.

The 35-year-old reality star writes that she runs a luxury concierge service in Ibiza as well as dealing in real estate.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s ‘Mrs Darek’, which we can only assume means that she’s in a serious relationship with model Jorge Darek.

Kiki has almost 100k followers on Instagram and can be found at @kikimorris.

When the MTV star isn’t bossing challenges in South Africa it appears that she’s enjoying life in sunny Spain, judging by her IG page.

