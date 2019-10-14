True Love or True Lies season 2: cast, presenter and episode guide!

Lola Keeley is a novelist and journalist who has written on everything from television to mental health. Her novel, The Music and the Mirror, is published by Ylva, and you can find her in DIVA and Marbles magazines.

MTV picked up from where Love Island 2018 left off and blazed a trail with their late-summer series, True Love or True Lies?.

The series first launched in 2018 but has now officially been confirmed for a series 2 this year.

Maya Jama hosted the first series of the show which saw a couple of liars win themselves £90,000! So, it’s all up for grabs for another year – but who will win, True Love or True Lies?

Here’s everything we know about the new series, including how you can apply to be part of the lover or liar deception competition.

When is the series 2 start date?

The True Love or True Lies start date has officially been released and series 2 kicks off from October 21st.

The show will air on weeknights at 9 pm on its usual home of MTV.

This year, the show will be filmed in a mansion in Malta rather than last year’s Italian location.

OMG: True Love or True Lies season 2 air date confirmed – with Dani Dyer as host!

true love or true lies : lgbt representation ✅

diversity ✅

interesting storyline ✅

ariana songs ✅

danny dyer’s piss funny jokes ✅ its perfect #TrueLoveorTrueLies — sof (@rockwellcomplex) August 6, 2018

True Love or True Lies? Application details!

In October 2019, MTV is still accepting applications for season 2.

Think your relationship is rock solid? Or know someone you can fake it with convincingly?

Either way, go and let MTV know you’re available by signing up here.

True Love or True Lies? Presenter!

Host Maya Jama was a hit in 2018, however, she won’t return for series 2 of the MTV show.

Everyone’s favourite Love Islander, Dani Dyer, is taking over the show. And with her dad on the voiceover, there’s sure to be some hilarious moments during the 2019 series.

With both Danny Dyers in tow, series 2 of True Love or True Lies is set to be a hit!

