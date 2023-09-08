Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider on The Challenge are keeping things interesting after they share a kiss. We looked at post-filming hints that they could still be dating. And it’s looking promising…

The duo’s reality TV journey began long before they were chosen to be participants in The Challenge USA. Both Tyler and Alyssa have had separate showmances in the past: Tyler with Angela Rummans, and Alyssa with Kyle Capener. They both spoke of their past relationships and soon hit it off.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

Tyler and Alyssa on The Challenge

Tyler and Alyssa kissed on The Challenge. Johnny and Wes, 38, called Alyssa, 25, over to their table and told her that if she wanted to keep Tyler, 28, safe from elimination, she was going to have to kiss him.

Alyssa said in a confessional: “Tyler’s such a sweetie, so [I’m] gonna let them think they’re really playing their cards on this one. This one just worked out for me.”

Tyler walked over to Alyssa. “How do we save me?” he asked. “We have to save you, we have to,” Alyssa said before leaning in for a kiss. At The Challenge House, they continued their makeout session in bed.

Alyssa Snider flirts with Tyler

Alyssa did leave a flirty comment on a photo of Tyler that he shared via Instagram on Thursday. “Lookin good ngl [not gonna lie],” she wrote. And that’s not the only clue that hints they’re dating.

She said they were “on the same page” about the game taking precedence over any romantic feelings. “But you can’t deny the connection that Tyler and I have,” she admitted. “He is so cute.”

Alyssa added: “I think being in this environment is like a pressure cooker of emotions, so I guess we’ll see what happens.” He recently commented on her photo, “Oh she’s about to cook.”

Inside their former showmances

When Tyler was competing on Big Brother 20 in 2018, Tyler sparked a romantic connection with Angela Rummans, who competed in season 1 of The Challenge: USA in 2022.

Tyler and Angela, 31, went on to date outside of the house and announced their engagement in January 2021. But by December 2022, it was confirmed that the couple had split and called off their engagement.

Alyssa knows what Tyler is going through. She split from Kyle Capener, whom she had a showmance with during Big Brother 24 in 2022. She told Tyler that Kyle was “great” but “not my person.”

