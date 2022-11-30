Tyler Baltierra claimed he experienced sexual abuse as a child on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The November 29 episode of the show saw Tyler speak to a therapist about the trauma he said he experienced when he was eight years old.

Airing on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of Teen Mom stars today. As well as Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, other stars in the show include Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer.

Episode 13 sees Tyler head to therapy to help him deal with abuse he said he experienced as a child.

Tyler and Catelynn

When Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, they were just 16 years old. They welcomed their first child together, Carly, who was placed with an adoptive family at the time.

Tyler and Catelynn felt their lives weren’t suitable for raising a child at that time and they had an “open adoption” with Carly and her adoptive family.

Tyler and Catelynn hail from Michigan and have been together since seventh grade. They technically became step-siblings but were together before their parents decided to marry.

Tyler Baltierra seeks therapy for sexual abuse

During Tyler’s therapy session shown on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, he broke down in tears and said the abuse he suffered as an eight-year-old still affected him in his everyday life. He worries for his own children and wants to protect them.

Hollywood Life reports Tyler said on the show: “I definitely feel a hyper-vigilance with my kids and I think the closer my oldest daughter Nova gets to the age that stuff happened to me, I feel like paranoia of, like, everything.”

Tyler visited Dr Dow, who asked him to “have compassion” for his eight-year-old self. The doctor suggested they meet twice a week to work through his trauma.

Tyler says he has to ‘figure a way to get through this’

Speaking to Dr Dow on the Teen Mo episode, Tyler said: “I get angry. I feel very betrayed by adults and, like, I think the message that no one’s gonna help me so I gotta figure out a way to get through this without it affecting me forever.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans commended Tyler for speaking about his experiences on TV.

One person wrote: “Honestly so proud of Tyler for being open to sharing this on TV, so many people go through abuse and this is so healing.”

Another said: “Boy this is a tough episode already. Tyler is really brave to go through this on TV. I salute you.”

Someone else tweeted: “Tyler is so brave.”

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.

