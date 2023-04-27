Tyra Boisseau dropped some exciting news in 2023 that she’s pregnant with baby number two.

The reality TV star rose to fame on MTV’s Unexpected in 2019 alongside her family members and boyfriend at the time.

Tyra and her sister, Tiarra, who hail from Kentucky, had their journeys into motherhood explored on the MTV show.

They starred on the show until 2022 but won’t be returning for season 6.

Despite being away from the limelight nowadays, she shares her baby news on social media and thousands of fans show their support for her.

Tyra Boisseau is a star of Unexpected

Both Tyra Boisseau and her sister, Tiarra, are Unexpected stars. Their cousin, Taylor, also appeared on the MTV show.

Tyra became a teenage mom and her journey into motherhood was documented on the reality TV series.

She was 18 years old during her time on the show.

Tyra appeared on the show from 2019 to 2022.

She’s a mom to Layla

Unexpected fans will know that Tyra welcomed her first baby, Layla, into the world in 2019.

Alex is Layla’s father and he was 18 years old when he became a dad.

Tyra writes in her Instagram bio ‘Layla rose’ with a red heart emoji.

The Unexpected season 3 star often takes to social media to share snaps and videos of her daughter with her followers. She calls Layla her “best friend.”

Tyra Boisseau is pregnant

On April 26, 2023, Tyra took to Instagram to share some exciting news that she’s expecting another baby.

She captioned the post: “Mommy x2,” and shared snaps of herself wearing light blue jeans and a white cropped vest showing her growing baby bump.

Tyra shares the announcement with her fans in a laid-back photoshoot and appears to be super-happy to announce the adorable news.

Tyra’s younger sister, Tiarra, will join her sister in having two children.

Tiarra is mom to two girls named Ensley Joanne and Ella Grace.