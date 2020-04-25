Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a brand new reality series launching on MTV this Sunday, April 26th which will introduce the British public to another set of reality star twins, following in the footsteps of Winter Love Island’s Jess and Eve Gale from earlier this year.

Undercover Twins is a dating show with a twist. Over the course of a week, identical twins Summer and Eden will go on a dates with eight single men, but will often switch places during these dates to see if the guys will notice. It’s a harsh – but hilarious – test to see who has really been paying attention to the girls.

Although identical, there are clear differences between Summer and Eden, who have different personalities and mannerisms, despite being cut-copies of one another.

So, we thought it best to get to know the Undercover Twins better! Find out about the twins here.

Meet the Undercover Twins cast

Eden Grace and Summer Joy Dunford are the stars of Undercover Twins season 1.

The twins are 23 years old. It is likely that they are from Whitstable, Kent, as Eden has many Instagram snaps of her in Whitstable, and in one post says: “I love living near a beach.” We would think that the duo are still living in Whitstable, as in March 2020, Eden was posting snaps geotagged in the Kent seaside town.

Although on the surface the twins look identically the same, there a major differences between Summer and Eden.

In the first episode of Undercover Twins, Eden said: “I’m the strong-headed one, like I’m quite blank faced and I’ll tell you if you’ve annoyed me… [Summer is] the pushover.” We’ll have to see if the boys pick up these qualities on their dates!

Get to know the Undercover Twins on Instagram

The Dunford twins launched their joint Instagram account in May 2019 and they have already accrued nearly 1,500 followers. You can check out their pictures under the handle @amoretwins.

They do have separate IG accounts, but only Eden’s is currently public.

You can follow Eden @edengracedunford where she has over 3,200 followers and counting.

How to watch Undercover Twins on MTV

Originally, the first season of Undercover Twins launched on 5Star back in September 2019, but now is reaching a wider audience through airing on MTV.

Episodes will air on Sunday evenings at 9 pm. There will be seven episodes in total, which means the final episode will air on Sunday, June 7th.

You can catch up with exclusive clips on the MTV website or by watching on demand.

UNDERCOVER TWINS LAUNCHES SUNDAY 9 PM ON MTV

