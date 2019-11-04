University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK has finally landed on MTV, bringing four new young mothers into our lives. This first season introduced British viewers to Laura, Charlie, Charlotte and Alisha.

Charlie Hodder from Doncaster is one of the most talked-about mothers on the show, as she infuriates viewers with her treatment of boyfriend Brett Carter.

We found Charlie on Instagram to find out more about the Teen Mom UK star. Here’s what we discovered!

She’s still with Brett

Although viewers doubted their relationship, Brett (19) and Charlie (18) are still a happy couple.

Replying to a fan in a comment from Monday, November 4th, Charlie said: “Last weeks ep was filmed 5 months ago I don’t think some people understand that, me and Brett are great I was really ill back then and didn’t seek help for a very long time things are so much better now and have been for a while.”

You can also follow Brett on Instagram @officialbrettcarter.

Her sister was at the birth

Charlie’s younger sis Bailey was there for the birth of baby Harlow.

It wasn’t shown in the episode of Teen Mom UK, but Bailey and Charlie are thick as thieves and she was there for the birth.

She was just 17-years-old at the time.

In another Instagram post, Charlie describes Bailey as her “best friend.”

Family troubles

More family content was hidden from the Teen Mom UK series, but this time as the Carter family wanted to keep it private.

On Charlie’s Instagram, she revealed that Brett’s mother Jane suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS).

Charlie posted on October 24th, 2019: “She’s going through a relapse at the moment and is really poorly, it’s breaking my heart seeing her like this so I asked if I can post something and to show her some love.”

Charlie’s YouTube channel!

Off the back of starring on the MTV series, Charlie has started her own YouTube channel, documenting her journey into parenthood.

Check out Charlie on YouTube on her channel here.

The first day Charlie had her channel, she gained over 2,000 subscribers and her first video had over 8,000 views.

Follow Charlie on Instagram

To keep up to date with all the latest on Charlie Hodder, follow her on Instagram.

She has 51.3k followers as of Monday, November 4th and counting.

Follow her @_charlie_hodder_.

