What does Briana DeJesus do for a living alongside Teen Mom?













Briana DeJesus’ path to success started at a very young age when she got pregnant with Nova, her eldest daughter. From there, things have changed, personally and financially.

If you have watched Teen Moms 2, you will know that 27-year-old ‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus has had a wild journey.

Wondering what Briana does for a living alongside Teen Mom and how she has accumulated impressive net worth, Reality Titbit has raced to all the answers.

Her success on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Briana’s journey with the fathers of her two daughters and her relationship with her co-stars has had viewers hooked on her life and learning more about her.

She has been on the show for a long time, and viewers witnessed all points of Brianna’s life, including when she almost left the show.

Now, Briana is filming in a new show called Teen Mom: Family Reunion, where cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 embark on a trip where plenty of drama unfolds episode by episode.

Briana’s net worth

Throughout her career, Briana has been making some impressive financial moves. According to CheatSheet, her net worth currently stands at $750,000.

Even though she is the newest cast member on MTV’s ‘Teen Mom 2’, it did not stop the reality TV star from making an outstanding amount of money.

Briana has gone from earning $20,000 to $100,000 per season on Teen Moms, but her net worth has also been built by her impressive amount of followers across her social media accounts. She has now gathered a total of 1.2 million of them.

What is clear for now is that Briana Dejesus has made an outstanding amount of money during her time in the entertainment industry, and her net worth expects to increase even much higher than it is now.

What does Briana do for a living?

Outside of Teen Mom, Briana has gone back to her mundane life in Orlando, where she has mentioned on multiple occasions that she was preserving her 9-5 corporate job to pay the bills and the maintenance of her two children despite appearing on the show.

She is also a co-owner of a beauty shop specializing in eyelash extensions, eyebrow services teeth whitening, where she jobs part-time.

Aside from these jobs, she admitted to being on OnlyFans to earn extra income, where sources have said for the star to be charging $10 a month.

She has earned a lot of money, although she insists that her money has gone towards her house and two daughters.